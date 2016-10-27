ALL-NEW ROUND OF H-E-B SAN ANTONIO SPURS COMMERCIALS TO FEATURE BOTH NEW AND FAMILIAR FACES

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) - In addition to the start of the 2016-17 NBA season, H-E-B customers and San Antonio Spurs fans have something special to look forward to this week. H-E-B’s highly-anticipated television commercials will launch the Spurs season with acting performances provided by both current and former Spurs players.

This year’s commercials will showcase products like H-E-B Prime 1 Beef and H-E-B Texas Pets with a star-studded cast, including: LaMarcus Aldridge, Manu Ginobili, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Patty Mills, Tony Parker, the squad’s newest big man, Pau Gasol and a few familiar faces from seasons prior.

New this year, H-E-B brought back Spurs Legends for a special commercial shoot. A true testament to San Antonio’s enduring admiration of former Spurs players, H-E-B called George Gervin, Sean Elliott, Bruce Bowen, David Robinson and Tim Duncan out of retirement to lend acting expertise to the anticipated advertisements.

Six commercials will debut during the broadcasts of this week’s games on FOX Sports Southwest; three on Thursday, Oct. 27 when the Spurs visit the Sacramento Kings with a 9:30 p.m. CT start and three during the season’s home opener ON Saturday, Oct. 29 when the Spurs tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m.

The first three commercials will be live on heb.com/spurs following the game on Oct. 27. Fans can vote on their favorite commercials at heb.com/spurs immediately following the game on Oct. 29 when all six commercials will be available to view.

This continued collaboration between H-E-B and Spurs Sports & Entertainment has led to community investment projects and provided Spurs fans and H-E-B customers with player appearances and fan appreciation events throughout the year.

H-E-B, with sales of more than $23 billion, operates more than 380 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrated its 110th anniversary in 2015. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience at everyday low prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs more than 96,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities.

