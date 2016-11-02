34 TEAMS AWARDED SHARE OF $240,000 THROUGH SILVER & BLACK GIVE BACK TEAM UP CHALLENGE

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 2, 2016) – Silver & Black Give Back (SBGB) today announced that 34 teams – both school groups and local nonprofits – have been awarded a share of $240,000 to improve the community through youth-led service-learning projects in the 2016-17 Team Up Challenge.

The 34 teams were selected based on proposals submitted for projects to improve their communities, and will compete for the $10,000 MVP prize to be awarded in April of 2017 for a grand total of $250,000 in funding given by SBGB during the 2016-17 program. This year’s teams will be honored in a kickoff celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the AT&T Center.

In the 2016-17 season, teams applied for a specific amount of funding rather than an equal share of the $250,000 available, allowing for larger grants and more impactful projects. The new program will also extend through an entire calendar year. This year’s projects span a broad range of community needs, focusing on serving underprivileged communities, aiding military members and their families, bullying prevention and healthy living education.

The 34 groups represent 15 different local nonprofits and 19 school groups from nine different school districts – Edgewood ISD, Harlandale ISD, North East ISD, Northside ISD, San Antonio ISD, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, Seguin ISD, Southwest ISD and Southside ISD – and two private institutions. In April, one group will be crowned the 2016-17 Team Up Challenge MVP and will be awarded an additional $10,000 from Silver & Black Give Back.

2016-17 TEAM UP CHALLENGE TEAMS:

This year’s Team Up Challenge teams: Adams Elementary ($1,346); Advanced Learning Academy ($1,185); Any Baby Can of San Antonio, Inc. ($5,000); Brennan High School ($10,000); Buckner Fanning School at Mission Springs ($3,900); Camp to Success ($4,590); Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of San Antonio, Inc. ($8,134); Clarity Child Guidance Center ($5,082); Edison High School Drama Club ($5,785); Family Service Association of San Antonio ($16,194); Fox Tech High School ($4,000); Girls Inc. of San Antonio ($17,650); Hemisfair Conservancy ($2,742); Highland Hills Elementary ($2,360); Judge Andy Mireles Elementary ($6,500); KIPP Camino Academy ($16,220); MacArthur High School ($14,000); Martinez Street Women’s Center ($5,350); McNay Art Museum ($4,350); McQueeney Elementary ($3,173); Pat Neff Middle School ($5,917); Pease Middle School ($8,000); Roosevelt High School ($5,000); Rudder Middle School ($11,370); SAMMinistries ($1,000); Samuel Clemens High School ($9,230); San Antonio Humane Society ($5,000); Southside High School ($4,620); Southwest ISD AHA-B Group ($10,157); St. Leo the Great Catholic School ($1,000); South Texas Regional Adaptive & Paralympic Sports (STRAPS) ($10,000); Summer of Service (SOS) ($5,500); Walzem YMCA ($15,645); Ward Elementary ($10,000).