2018 SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT FIESTA MEDALS TO BE REVEALED ON MONDAY, MARCH 19

SAN ANTONIO (March 13, 2018) – KENS 5 viewers will get an exclusive first look at the 2018 Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) Fiesta® Medals on Monday, March 19 when the commemorative pieces go on sale for the first time to the general public at the AT&T Center prior to the game vs. the Golden State Warriors. The five medals, presented by H-E-B and sold in H-E-B stores for the first time ever, will benefit Silver & Black Give Back (SBGB) youth programs.

Fans with a ticket to the game vs. the Warriors will have the opportunity to buy the 2018 SS&E Fiesta® Medals at the official launch party inside the Bud Light Courtyard, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on March 19. KENS 5 will unveil the five-medal set live on air during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Eyewitness News broadcasts.

Beginning Tuesday, March 20, the set will be available for purchase at H-E-B stores throughout the San Antonio area, and online at HEB.com. The medals will also continue to be available at home Spurs and select Rampage games while supplies last.

The collectible set includes five medals, celebrating the San Antonio Spurs, San Antonio Rampage, San Antonio FC, and the Spurs Coyote. A second, limited-quantity Spurs medal rounds out the group. The medals cost $10 each, and the full Silver & Black Family 5-Pack will be available for $45.

About Silver & Black Give Back

Silver & Black Give Back is a 501(c)(3) public charity that empowers youth through service and sports. As the nonprofit partner of Spurs Sports & Entertainment since 1988, our players, coaches and staff have focused on fostering young talent and enriching the community by encouraging local youth to become responsible adults and give back through programs like the Spurs Youth Basketball League, Jr. Rampage, the SAFC Pro Academy, and the Team Up Challenge. More information on Silver & Black Give Back can be found at SBGB.org.