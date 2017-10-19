Social Recap | Twitter Shows Excitement For Season Opener

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz

Time to take over the East!! Let's go @sixers — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) October 18, 2017

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook

Count down to Sixers Tip off!!! Let's Go Sixers!!! — Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) October 18, 2017

Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux

Excited to watch our @sixers take the next step in their process. #BrotherlyLove — Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) October 18, 2017

Philadelphia Phillies

Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright

Philly basketball is back ! Good luck tonight on the road to Coach Brown and the @sixers !! #HereTheyCome https://t.co/sSPa2edqGc — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) October 18, 2017

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong

We got this let’s go @sixers — Strizzy (@JaelenStrong) October 19, 2017

ESPN NBA analyst Timothy Legler

Can’t wait to see the new look teams tonight! @sixers @Timberwolves top the list — Timothy Legler (@LegsESPN) October 18, 2017

NFL Total Access analyst Brian Baldinger

I think one of the top 5 things in sports today is watching @BenSimmons25 @sixers in the open floor. 5 seconds of heightened magic — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 19, 2017

DJ Frank Knuckles

FINALLY!!! Let's go this is the start of a new season!!! @sixers #TrustTheProcess — Frank Knuckles (@FrankKnuckles) October 18, 2017

Fox 29 reporter Bill Anderson

It has been a long time since I was rushing to make sure I was at home in time for @sixers tip-off! #TrustTheProcess — Bill Anderson (@BillAFox29) October 18, 2017

ESPN's Kevin Negandhi

I feel like a kid on Christmas morning watching @sixers right now. — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) October 19, 2017

New York Times' Kenneth P. Vogel

The @nba is back & it was worth the wait. So pumped for my @sixers to finally make good on the promise of #theprocess. — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) October 18, 2017

CBS 3'S Ukee Washington

Good luck @JoelEmbiid @sixers It's opening night and the start of something "BIG" !! 10-9-8-76ers Baby!!!pic.twitter.com/DZ29oLjTbi — Ukee Washington (@UkeeWashington) October 18, 2017

Fox 29's Karen Hepp

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jon Clarke

Hey @sixers I visited with your biggest fan, Robert, thru Community Interactions He is pumped for tonight#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/OPJmYsg1W2 — John Clark NBCPhilly (@JClarkNBCS) October 18, 2017

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato

It's ... Sixers ... OPENING NIGHT. — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) October 18, 2017

Sirius XM reporter Natalie Egenolf