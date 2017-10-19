Social Recap | Twitter Shows Excitement For Season Opener

Posted: Oct 19, 2017

Philadelphia Eagles

Trusting this will be a great season, @sixers. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/gIcaQ1bnwR

— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 18, 2017

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz

Get this party started @sixers !!! #TrustTheProcess

— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) October 18, 2017

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz

Time to take over the East!! Let's go @sixers

— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) October 18, 2017

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery

Let's get it Philly!!! #Theprocess

— Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) October 18, 2017

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins

Let the season begin! #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/aCQku5BTk5

— Mack Hollins (@mackhollins) October 18, 2017

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook

Count down to Sixers Tip off!!! Let's Go Sixers!!!

— Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) October 18, 2017

Philadelphia Flyers

We’re here for the moment, @sixers. Good luck this season! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/QZaCojmWnw

— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 18, 2017

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux

Excited to watch our @sixers take the next step in their process. #BrotherlyLove

— Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) October 18, 2017

Philadelphia Phillies

You've got our backs, we've got yours.

Good luck this season, @sixers! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/i1AEFjHLnh

— Phillies (@Phillies) October 18, 2017

Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright

Philly basketball is back ! Good luck tonight on the road to Coach Brown and the @sixers !! #HereTheyCome https://t.co/sSPa2edqGc

— Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) October 18, 2017

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout

#TrustTheProcess

— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) October 18, 2017

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong

We got this let’s go @sixers

— Strizzy (@JaelenStrong) October 19, 2017

ESPN NBA analyst Timothy Legler

Can’t wait to see the new look teams tonight! @sixers @Timberwolves top the list

— Timothy Legler (@LegsESPN) October 18, 2017

NFL Total Access analyst Brian Baldinger

I think one of the top 5 things in sports today is watching @BenSimmons25 @sixers in the open floor. 5 seconds of heightened magic

— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 19, 2017

DJ Frank Knuckles

FINALLY!!! Let's go this is the start of a new season!!! @sixers #TrustTheProcess

— Frank Knuckles (@FrankKnuckles) October 18, 2017

Fox 29 reporter Bill Anderson

It has been a long time since I was rushing to make sure I was at home in time for @sixers tip-off! #TrustTheProcess

— Bill Anderson (@BillAFox29) October 18, 2017

ESPN's Kevin Negandhi

I feel like a kid on Christmas morning watching @sixers right now.

— Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) October 19, 2017

New York Times' Kenneth P. Vogel

The @nba is back & it was worth the wait. So pumped for my @sixers to finally make good on the promise of #theprocess.

— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) October 18, 2017

CBS 3'S Ukee Washington

Good luck @JoelEmbiid @sixers It's opening night and the start of something "BIG" !! 10-9-8-76ers Baby!!!pic.twitter.com/DZ29oLjTbi

— Ukee Washington (@UkeeWashington) October 18, 2017

Fox 29's Karen Hepp

Here they come! @sixers @sixersfranklin and I can't wait!!!! @fox29philly https://t.co/kC35l5qnXk pic.twitter.com/chzfucBBMk

— Karen Hepp (@KarenFox29) October 18, 2017

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jon Clarke

Hey @sixers I visited with your biggest fan, Robert, thru Community Interactions

He is pumped for tonight#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/OPJmYsg1W2

— John Clark NBCPhilly (@JClarkNBCS) October 18, 2017

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato

It's ... Sixers ... OPENING NIGHT.

— Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) October 18, 2017

Sirius XM reporter Natalie Egenolf

Happy @sixers regular season friends! I'll be doing the @BenSimmons25 shuffle all day! #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/vbcIgH4wwP

— Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) October 18, 2017

76ers

