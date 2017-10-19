Social Recap | Twitter Shows Excitement For Season Opener
Philadelphia Eagles
Trusting this will be a great season, @sixers. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/gIcaQ1bnwR
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 18, 2017
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz
Get this party started @sixers !!! #TrustTheProcess
— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) October 18, 2017
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz
Time to take over the East!! Let's go @sixers
— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) October 18, 2017
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery
Let's get it Philly!!! #Theprocess
— Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) October 18, 2017
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins
Let the season begin! #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/aCQku5BTk5
— Mack Hollins (@mackhollins) October 18, 2017
Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook
Count down to Sixers Tip off!!! Let's Go Sixers!!!
— Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) October 18, 2017
Philadelphia Flyers
We’re here for the moment, @sixers. Good luck this season! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/QZaCojmWnw
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 18, 2017
Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux
Excited to watch our @sixers take the next step in their process. #BrotherlyLove
— Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) October 18, 2017
Philadelphia Phillies
You've got our backs, we've got yours.
Good luck this season, @sixers! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/i1AEFjHLnh
— Phillies (@Phillies) October 18, 2017
Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright
Philly basketball is back ! Good luck tonight on the road to Coach Brown and the @sixers !! #HereTheyCome https://t.co/sSPa2edqGc
— Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) October 18, 2017
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout
— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) October 18, 2017
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong
We got this let’s go @sixers
— Strizzy (@JaelenStrong) October 19, 2017
ESPN NBA analyst Timothy Legler
Can’t wait to see the new look teams tonight! @sixers @Timberwolves top the list
— Timothy Legler (@LegsESPN) October 18, 2017
NFL Total Access analyst Brian Baldinger
I think one of the top 5 things in sports today is watching @BenSimmons25 @sixers in the open floor. 5 seconds of heightened magic
— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 19, 2017
DJ Frank Knuckles
FINALLY!!! Let's go this is the start of a new season!!! @sixers #TrustTheProcess
— Frank Knuckles (@FrankKnuckles) October 18, 2017
Fox 29 reporter Bill Anderson
It has been a long time since I was rushing to make sure I was at home in time for @sixers tip-off! #TrustTheProcess
— Bill Anderson (@BillAFox29) October 18, 2017
ESPN's Kevin Negandhi
I feel like a kid on Christmas morning watching @sixers right now.
— Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) October 19, 2017
New York Times' Kenneth P. Vogel
The @nba is back & it was worth the wait. So pumped for my @sixers to finally make good on the promise of #theprocess.
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) October 18, 2017
CBS 3'S Ukee Washington
Good luck @JoelEmbiid @sixers It's opening night and the start of something "BIG" !! 10-9-8-76ers Baby!!!pic.twitter.com/DZ29oLjTbi
— Ukee Washington (@UkeeWashington) October 18, 2017
Fox 29's Karen Hepp
Here they come! @sixers @sixersfranklin and I can't wait!!!! @fox29philly https://t.co/kC35l5qnXk pic.twitter.com/chzfucBBMk
— Karen Hepp (@KarenFox29) October 18, 2017
NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jon Clarke
Hey @sixers I visited with your biggest fan, Robert, thru Community Interactions
He is pumped for tonight#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/OPJmYsg1W2
— John Clark NBCPhilly (@JClarkNBCS) October 18, 2017
NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato
It's ... Sixers ... OPENING NIGHT.
— Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) October 18, 2017
Sirius XM reporter Natalie Egenolf
Happy @sixers regular season friends! I'll be doing the @BenSimmons25 shuffle all day! #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/vbcIgH4wwP
— Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) October 18, 2017