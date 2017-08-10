PHILADELPHIA, PA — AUGUST 10, 2017 — The Philadelphia 76ers announced today details for the three-stop Summer Shore Tour, presented by Dunkin' Donuts, on Aug. 22, 24 and 26 in Ocean City, Wildwood Crest and Stone Harbor, New Jersey, respectively. The three-day tour, which is open to fans of all ages, continues the team's tradition of visiting its fans at the Jersey Shore for summertime events. The Summer Shore Tour, presented by Dunkin' Donuts, will feature Philadelphia 76ers players, alumni and the Sixers ENT comprised of the Sixers Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin' Donuts, Sixers Dancers, mascot Franklin and the Stixers.

There is no cost to enter. Food, beverages, interactive activities and games are available for purchase. Fans may buy All-Access Day Passes for Wildwood Crest and Stone Harbor that include a 76ers beach towel and unlimited access to face-painting, inflatable zones, Dunkin' Dunk Tank and a nine-hole mini golf course. To purchase or learn more about All-Access Day Passes or Early Bird Passes priced at $25 and $20, respectively, fans may go to Sixers.com. A limited number of free autograph vouchers for attending Sixers players and alumni will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis inside the event.

"For the last 17 years, the 76ers have had an incredible response to our annual event at the Jersey Shore, and this year, we wanted to harness the excitement surrounding our team by visiting more fans in more towns than ever before," Philadelphia 76ers Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Chris Heck said. "The three-day Summer Shore Tour, presented by Dunkin' Donuts, is an amazing opportunity to bring together 76ers fans, players, alumni, entertainers and staff for some fun in the sun, while also benefitting the youth we serve in Philadelphia and Camden."

"We are excited to be the presenting sponsor of the Philadelphia Sixers Summer Shore Tour," said Jessica Weissman, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin' Brands. "As we enter into our second year of our partnership with the Sixers, the Summer Shore Tour is the perfect way for Dunkin' Donuts to get fans fueled up and ready for the upcoming season."

Dunkin' Donuts will be onsite with the Dunkin' Donuts Community Cruiser for all three stops. At each stop, Dunkin' Donuts will offer product samples inside the event and swag giveaways. Dunkin' Donuts will also host in-store events for the Summer Shore Tour from 8-10 a.m. on Aug. 21 and Aug. 23 at the Dunkin' Donuts restaurants at 4 South Shore Road, Marmora, N.J. and 3704 Bayshore Road, North Cape May, respectively.

A portion of the proceeds from the Summer Shore Tour will benefit the Sixers Youth Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation committed to coaching and mentoring underserved youth to be the next generation of leaders and innovators.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

LOCATION: The Music Pier on the Boardwalk (8th/9th Avenue and Boardwalk), Ocean City, New Jersey

TIME: 12 - 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

LOCATION: ICONA Diamond Beach Resort, 9701 Atlantic Ave, Wildwood Crest, New Jersey

TIME: 3 - 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

LOCATION: 82nd Street Recreation Center, Stone Harbor, New Jersey

TIME: 3 - 6 p.m.

*The tour will take place rain or shine.

76ers players and alumni scheduled to attend will be announced via Sixers.com in the coming days.

ABOUT DUNKIN' DONUTS:

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned the No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 11 years running. The company has more than 12,300 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS:

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 47 playoff appearances over 67 seasons. The team is owned by an investor group led by Managing General Partner Josh Harris.