Summer League Review | Fultz's Performances Provide Promise

If your primary objective for viewing 76ers summer league games was to see plenty of potential from Markelle Fultz, then our belief is you should likely consider the mission to be a successful one.

The fourth No. 1 overall draft pick in franchise history, Fultz took the floor July 3rd in the team’s Utah Jazz Summer League opener surrounded by understandable fanfare. That the Sixers were playing the Boston Celtics - the club to which Fultz very well might have gone if not for a pivotal June 19th trade - only added to the build-up.

Amidst all the buzz inside Jon M. Huntsman Center that night, and the increased media attention as well, Fultz, just a month removed from his 19th birthday, went about his business true to what we’ve seen from his personality - he was even-keeled, business-like, and upbeat. The first quarter alone showcased a variety of Fultz’s dangerous scoring maneuvers, and he wound up finishing with 16 points. Additionally, the Washington product showed a willingness to defend, and came away with three impressive blocks.

Fultz’s follow-up to his debut provided further promise, as he served up 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a spirited comeback effort versus the Utah Jazz. Although the combo guard suffered a lateral ankle sprain a few days later in what would be his third and final outing of the summer, he had, by that point, done enough to validate his lofty status in the 2017 draft, and we think footage from this video offers the proof.