Spotlight | Embiid Tapped for Team Stephen at All-Star Game

PHILADELPHIA - Imagine Joel Embiid deploys his facilitating prowess to feed outlet passes to arguably the most dangerous 3-point shooter in NBA history, or to set up the league’s leading scorer.

Perhaps instead the 76ers’ dynamic big man runs a 4-5 pick-and-roll with another ridiculously freakish athlete, or uses his size to open up space for a lethal three-level scorer.

Lucky for you, the wait to see all these tantalizing possibilities won’t be long.

Thursday, rosters for the 2018 All-Star Game were finalized, and for the first time in the event’s 67-year history, the top fan vote-getter from each conference - LeBron James from the East, and Steph Curry from the West - served as captains.

It was Curry, the two-time champion, two-time MVP, and top 3-point producer the last five years, who chose Embiid for his squad. Based on fan voting returns, Embiid will join Golden State’s Curry in the Team Stephen starting line-up, along with Houston’s James Harden, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan.

Curry rounded out his crew with the following reserves: Minnesota’s Jimmy Butler, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Boston’s Al Horford, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Golden State’s Klay Thompson, and Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns.

James had the chance to pick first in Thursday’s All-Star draft, which was completed earlier in the day over a conference call. Headlining the King’s group are starters New Orleans’ DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans’ Anthony Davis, Golden State’s Kevin Durant, and James’ old title-winning teammate from Cleveland, Kyrie Irving, who now plays for Boston.

In another All-Star-related development Thursday, Nike released a sneak peak of the jerseys players will wear in the game, which is set for Sunday, February 18th at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.