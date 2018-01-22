Spotlight | Embiid Lands Latest East Player of the Week Honor

In the same week Joel Embiid learned he would become the 76ers’ first All-Star Game starter in eight years, he also proved to be one of the NBA’s top performers.

On Monday, the league announced the 7-foot center as its latest NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week award recipient.

Helping the Sixers to a perfect 3-0 record in a string of games against opponents from the East that, at the time, were all ranked ahead of the Sixers, Embiid was a force. He averaged 29.7 points, while shooting 54.2 percent from the field (32-59 fg), and also posted 12.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game.

Embiid’s personal surge coincided with that of his team. He racked up 24 points and 11 rebounds last Monday against Toronto; 26 points, a career-high tying 16 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks at Boston three nights later; and finally, 29 points and 9 rebounds versus Milwaukee on Saturday.

Behind triumphs in each of those three outings, the Sixers have moved into seventh-place in the Eastern Conference.

The results are in...@JoelEmbiid is your Eastern Conference Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/fpxtKTjAlq — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 22, 2018

Last Thursday, before the Sixers’ victory at TD Garden, Embiid was voted to start this year’s All-Star Game, having garnered nearly 1.3 million fan votes.

“I think everybody’s just got healthier,” Embiid said over the weekend, when reflecting on the mutual progress that he and the Sixers have enjoyed. “[I’ve] got healthier, and we started to play more together.”

Recently, Brett Brown has seen signs of a transcendent talent getting increasingly into rhythm, especially from a fitness standpoint.

“I’ve been able to practice every day, and be in shootarounds without any break,” said Embiid.

As of Monday, Embiid, who this season is producing 24.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game for the Sixers, ranked sixth in the NBA in rebounding, fifth in blocks, 10th in free throws made (213), and 10th in defensive rating (99.7).

Coincidentally enough, the 23-year old Cameroonian earned his only other Player of the Week award this very same week last year, on January 23rd. He’s the first player to land the honor multiple times in a Sixers uniform since Andre Miller, who was twice tabbed Player of the Week during the 2007-2008 campaign.