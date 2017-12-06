Social Recap | Joel Embiid Attends Sportsperson of the Year Awards
Last night, Joel Embiid attended Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year event at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The night featured a variety of stars, including Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, and Houston Astros' Jose Altuve.
Sports Illustrated’s Rising Star of the Year @JoelEmbiid arrives to the @SInow Sportsperson of the Year Awards! pic.twitter.com/LEFNAspDHa
Joel Embiid: 7-2. Jose Altuve: 5-6.
Just a picture of Joel Embiid and Jose Altuve standing side-by-side. pic.twitter.com/DcaEnhhEXk
Joel got to meet Maya Moore, who was named Performer of the Year.
Congrats to the @SInow Performer of the Year @MooreMaya & Rising Star of the Year @JoelEmbiid! pic.twitter.com/T1RNQJoA3e
Embiid took home SI's Rising Star of the Year Award.
SI's Rising Star of the Year—Joel Embiid—endured some bumpy times, but now that he’s healthy, the dominant, personable big man is a big reason the Sixers’ future is so bright #Sportperson https://t.co/po5QH8KOwv pic.twitter.com/TifEgKiWdq
The award itself was presented by Questlove of The Roots, who is also a Philadelphia native.
How cool is this
Joel Embiid won the Rising Star of the Year Award at @SInow Awards Show, presented by Philly’s own @questlove @theroots
Joel: “Im extremely blessed and thankful for the fans, the whole city of Philadelphia for always supporting me”#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/jIlptFGsa0
