Social Recap | Joel Embiid Attends Sportsperson of the Year Awards

Posted: Dec 06, 2017

Last night, Joel Embiid attended Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year event at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. 

The night featured a variety of stars, including Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, and Houston Astros' Jose Altuve.

Joel Embiid: 7-2. Jose Altuve: 5-6. 

Joel got to meet Maya Moore, who was named Performer of the Year.

Embiid took home SI's Rising Star of the Year Award.

The award itself was presented by Questlove of The Roots, who is also a Philadelphia native.

