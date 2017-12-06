Social Recap | Joel Embiid Attends Sportsperson of the Year Awards

Last night, Joel Embiid attended Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year event at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The night featured a variety of stars, including Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, and Houston Astros' Jose Altuve.

Sports Illustrated’s Rising Star of the Year @JoelEmbiid arrives to the @SInow Sportsperson of the Year Awards! pic.twitter.com/LEFNAspDHa — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2017

Joel Embiid: 7-2. Jose Altuve: 5-6.

Just a picture of Joel Embiid and Jose Altuve standing side-by-side. pic.twitter.com/DcaEnhhEXk — ESPN (@espn) December 6, 2017

Joel got to meet Maya Moore, who was named Performer of the Year.

Embiid took home SI's Rising Star of the Year Award.

SI's Rising Star of the Year—Joel Embiid—endured some bumpy times, but now that he’s healthy, the dominant, personable big man is a big reason the Sixers’ future is so bright #Sportperson https://t.co/po5QH8KOwv pic.twitter.com/TifEgKiWdq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 6, 2017

The award itself was presented by Questlove of The Roots, who is also a Philadelphia native.