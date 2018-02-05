Social Recap | Eagles Win the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles are your Super Bowl champions!

The squad was locked in for the game.

LeGarrette Blount ended the night with 90 yards, a touchdown and a back-to-back Super Bowl championship.

Brandon Graham's strip sack of Tom Brady sealed the deal for the Birds.

Congrats to the Eagles!

Congrats to the Eagles on the Super Bowl #FlyEaglesFly — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 5, 2018

ITS LIT! — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) February 5, 2018

FLY EAGLES FLY — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) February 5, 2018

Helluva season by Philly — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) February 5, 2018

Congrats on winning the super bowl!! #FlyEaglesFly — Markelle Fultz (@MarkelleF) February 5, 2018