Social Recap | Eagles Win the Super Bowl

Posted: Feb 05, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles are your Super Bowl champions!

The squad was locked in for the game.

LeGarrette Blount ended the night with 90 yards, a touchdown and a back-to-back Super Bowl championship.

Brandon Graham's strip sack of Tom Brady sealed the deal for the Birds.

Congrats to the Eagles!

Tags
76ers

Related Content

76ers