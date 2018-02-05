Social Recap | Eagles Win the Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles are your Super Bowl champions!
The squad was locked in for the game.
.@BenSimmons25 is ready. #FlyEaglesFly x #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/79WfjvSr5K
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 4, 2018
.@JJRedick 'd in. #FlyEaglesFly x #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/OCsTTN3MFt
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 5, 2018
.@Holla_At_Rob33 showin’ that #BrotherlyLove x #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/N8UNsbKHeU
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 5, 2018
LeGarrette Blount ended the night with 90 yards, a touchdown and a back-to-back Super Bowl championship.
@LG_Blount pic.twitter.com/cUPtDef0xZ
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 5, 2018
Brandon Graham's strip sack of Tom Brady sealed the deal for the Birds.
!! !! @brandongraham55 !! !! pic.twitter.com/BiDs37kij9
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 5, 2018
Congrats to the Eagles!
WE’VE USED THIS GIF SO MANY TIMES BUT WHO CARES THE @EAGLES ARE YOUR #SUPERBOWL CHAMPS!#FlyEaglesFly x #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/mamhT0yTOo
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 5, 2018
Congrats to the Eagles on the Super Bowl #FlyEaglesFly
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 5, 2018
ITS LIT!
— Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) February 5, 2018
FLY EAGLES FLY
— Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) February 5, 2018
MOOD. #SuperBowlLII Champs. #FlyEaglesFly #Bucketlist ✔️ pic.twitter.com/0jHJfOopUG
— Justin Anderson (@JusAnderson1) February 5, 2018
— Markelle Fultz (@MarkelleF) February 5, 2018
THE BIGGEST MOOD#FlyEaglesFly x #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/P7nOF1XGUb
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 5, 2018
What a game!! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/4rNAWdzfXN
— Furkan Korkmaz (@FurkanKorkmazFK) February 5, 2018
SuperBowlChamps #FlyEaglesFly
— Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) February 5, 2018
Helluva season by Philly
— Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) February 5, 2018
Congrats on winning the super bowl!! #FlyEaglesFly
— Markelle Fultz (@MarkelleF) February 5, 2018
"WE UP NEXT!" Philadelphia 76ers Center Joel Embiid says the Sixers are up next and he's excited for the city of Philadelphia after the Eagles Super Bowl win! The Eagles were undefeated in games Embiid attended this year. #TrustTheProcess
MORE: https://t.co/jUnTt2Gt0s pic.twitter.com/PSKpx8AjXi
— FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) February 5, 2018