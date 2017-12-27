Social Recap | "City" Jersey Unveil
The team released its "City" edition uniform Wednesday morning. The internet reacted accordingly.
This one’s for the city pic.twitter.com/t4WismIk2y
— Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) December 27, 2017
.@Sixers bringing the City Edition uniforms are so dope pic.twitter.com/pJolPFJSc8
— Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) December 27, 2017
.@sixers City Edition Uniforms are pic.twitter.com/8WfKzAFfma
— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) December 27, 2017
These new @sixers unis though #ForTheCity pic.twitter.com/rAy1RiougM
— Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) December 27, 2017
Off whites are so !!!! #Trustit https://t.co/0Gzt4eD9ys
— jp crawford (@jp_crawford) December 27, 2017
The @sixers new "City Edition" uniforms are inspired by the Declaration of Independence. pic.twitter.com/zyeiA1rkfX
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2017
Sixers unveil new City Edition uniforms, which you'll see a lot of toward the end of the season.
(@JCameratoNBCS) https://t.co/fiwIV1vhx9 pic.twitter.com/HvaEKLux2C
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 27, 2017
FIRST LOOK: @sixers unveil “city” edition uniforms. pic.twitter.com/0PChP4YqM5
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 27, 2017
Sixers unveil City Edition uniforms https://t.co/eM4iVkwS2Q pic.twitter.com/sWkKmlZkC3
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2017
Saw these threads a few weeks ago, loved them. https://t.co/HjZAcvihHH
— Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) December 27, 2017
Sixers unveil 'City Edition' uniform https://t.co/nacwMT47ST
— Philly Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) December 27, 2017
Sixers new City Edition jerseys will debut in February #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/pADcb6YDtY
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 27, 2017
MAKING HISTORY: @sixers unveil 'City Edition' jerseys inspired by Declaration of Independence https://t.co/l5RkMJo1Mn #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/oBtJAyXQaI
— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) December 27, 2017
Sixers unveil new 'City Edition' uniform https://t.co/gc4ToQQgP1 pic.twitter.com/pZRTA0eWjn
— FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) December 27, 2017