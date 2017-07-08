Sixers volunteer more than 10,000 hours in Greater Philadelphia

Over the last year, the Sixers have been hard at work volunteering at local nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia, Camden and the surrounding neighborhoods.

This Sixers employee-driven initiative aptly titled “Project 76,” encourages all Sixers players, coaches and staff members to volunteer at least 76 hours of their time every year.

Sixers’ partnerships focus on nonprofit organizations that support youth in need, and include a range of volunteer projects from team-wide days of service to individual coaching and mentoring programs.

Some of this year’s highlights include a joint day of service with employees of Virtua to beautify the Camden Children’s Garden, mentoring programs for local Camden students, and a back-to-school initiative for all students of Tilden Middle School in Philadelphia.

Project 76 is just one way in which the Sixers organization invests its time and talent in our communities, and supports our next generation of leaders and innovators.

Strong Youth. Strong Communities. Promising Futures. SIXERS STRONG.