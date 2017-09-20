Sixers Unveil 'Spirit of 76' Campaign, Promo Calendar

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia 76ers announced today details for its “Spirit of 76” campaign, highlighted by seven tribute nights recognizing the rich history of the city of Philadelphia and 76ers basketball. At each “Spirit of 76” game, the 76ers will wear the much anticipated City Edition uniforms — to be unveiled at a later date — on a new tribute court, featuring a custom-designed center-court logo. The season-long celebration builds off of last year's “Spirit of the Champion” campaign, which celebrated the 1967 NBA Championship team.

“Spirit of 76,” introduces a new “bell” logo, inspired by imagery from Philadelphia's 1976 bicentennial celebration, a special center-court logo signed by 76ers full season ticket members, collectible tickets and membership boxes for season ticket members.

As part of the “Spirit of 76” campaign, the team will also unveil three new sculptures of 76ers legends at the state-of-the-art Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. The sculptures will join those of Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Greer and Billy Cunningham that the team erected last year. The three 76ers legends to be honored will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to announce the ‘Spirit of 76’ campaign as it provides another incredible opportunity to celebrate the proud tradition of the 76ers with the city of Philadelphia, our fans, players and alumni,” said Philadelphia 76ers Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Chris Heck. “The ‘Spirit of 76’ campaign honors the legendary icons who paved the way for this organization, while recognizing the passion and intensity of our fans.”

“SPIRIT OF 76” NIGHTS, PRESENTED BY STUBHUB:

Thursday, Dec. 21 vs. Toronto Raptors

Friday, Jan. 5 vs. Detroit Pistons

Friday, Feb. 2 vs. Miami Heat

Friday, Feb. 9 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Friday, March 2 vs. Charlotte Hornets

Friday, March 16 vs. Brooklyn Nets

Friday, April 6 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The 76ers also announced the promotional schedule for the 2017-18 season as well as the games for which the team will don the red Statement Edition uniforms. The promotional schedule is highlighted by Opening Night, presented by Independence Blue Cross, Stars and Stripes Night, presented by Toyota, Tastykake Night and PECO Go Green Night.

PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE:

Friday, Oct. 20 vs. Boston Celtics: Opening Night, presented by Independence Blue Cross, where all fans in attendance will receive a 76ers Opening Night T-shirt.

Friday, Nov. 3 vs. Indiana Pacers: Stars and Stripes Night, presented by Toyota, that will honor the nation’s service men, women, and their families. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a special co-branded 76ers and Toyota giveaway item.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 vs. Sacramento Kings: Tastykake Night, where the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a special co-branded 76ers and Tastykake scarf.

Monday, March 26 vs. Denver Nuggets: PECO Go Green Night, where the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a special co-branded 76ers and PECO giveaway item.

STATEMENT EDITION GAMES:

The 76ers will wear the Statement Edition red uniforms eight times (three home games, five away games) this year to honor important dates in 76ers history:

Friday, Dec. 15 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Sculpture unveiling to be announced.

Monday, Dec. 25 at New York Knicks: On this day in 1978, the team debuted its red uniforms on Christmas Day in 1978 when the 76ers defeated the Knicks, 109-94, in New York.

Monday, Jan. 22 at Memphis Grizzlies: On this day in 1992, Charles Barkley became the franchise’s rebounding leader.

Monday, Jan. 29 at Milwaukee Bucks: On this day in 1971, Hal Greer scored his 20,000th career point.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 vs. Miami Heat: On this day in 1966, Wilt Chamberlain becomes the league's all-time leading scorer, a distinction he held for more than 18 years.

Thursday, March 8 at Miami Heat: On this day in 1968, Wilt Chamberlain begins record streak of nine-straight triple-doubles.

Friday, March 30 at Atlanta Hawks: On this day in 2001, the 76ers retired Charles Barkley's No. 34.

Wednesday, April 11 vs. Milwaukee Bucks: On this day in 1967, the 76ers defeated Boston in Eastern Division Finals to end Celtics' streak of eight-consecutive NBA titles.