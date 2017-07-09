Sixers Launch ‘Club 76’ Waiting List and Membership Program

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- The Philadelphia 76ers announced today details for its “Club 76” Official Fan Membership Program, after recently selling out of Season Ticket Memberships for the 2017-18 season. The three-tiered Membership Program includes a priority position on the Sixers Season Ticket Member waiting list, guaranteed access to the team’s individual ticket pre-sale, exclusive partnership and promotional offers and an opportunity to secure future NBA Playoff tickets. Access to a position on the waiting list is free as a member of Club 76; fans interested in a priority waiting list position, premier access to tickets or additional benefits may join “Club 76 Elite” and “Club 76 Priority.” For a complete summary of Club 76 membership levels, fans can go to https://www.nba.com/sixers/joinclub76 or call 215-339-7676 to register.

Following the June 22 selection of Markelle Fultz as the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, the Sixers announced they had eclipsed 14,000 Season Ticket Memberships for the 2017-18 season, a new record for the storied 54-year NBA franchise. The team anticipates sellouts of all 41 home games during the upcoming 2017-18 regular season.

“We designed the ‘Club 76’ Waiting List and Membership Program to accommodate the incredible demand for Season Ticket Memberships and individual game tickets,” said Chris Heck, Philadelphia 76ers Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “As the passionate fans in Philadelphia continue to rally around this team and our dynamic, promising core of players, we look forward to supporting our 76ers with a true home court advantage at every game this season.”

On Tuesday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. EST, the Sixers will take on the Boston Celtics on ESPN2 in the team’s final scheduled game in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League prior to the start of tournament play. All Sixers Summer League games will be live streamed on Sixers.com.