Sixers Innovation Lab Announces Partnership With Pepper Hamilton LLP At Grand Opening Of Incubator Housed At Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 18, 2017 - The Sixers Innovation Lab Crafted by Kimball announced today a partnership with long-time, trusted advisor to entrepreneurs and emerging businesses, Pepper Hamilton LLP. The announcement coincides with the ribbon-cutting ceremony opening the 8,000-square-foot innovation lab offices, housed at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. The partnership was inspired by Pepper Hamilton’s Pepper SEED™ program, designed to provide affordable counseling to startups and early stage companies. Members of Pepper Hamilton’s Emerging Growth practice are advising the Sixers Innovation Lab’s four diverse, inaugural companies introduced at the ribbon-cutting ceremony today, spanning esports, daily fantasy sports, pet care and digital cause media industries.

Photo Caption, From L to R: "Sixers Innovation Lab Director of Operations, Rhyan Truett; Corporate and Securities Associate at Pepper Hamilton LLP, Todd Boylan; Co-chair of the Emerging Growth and Chair of Technology Practices at Pepper Hamilton LLP, Christopher Miller; Vice President of Corporate Development at Philadelphia 76ers, Owen Morin."

"The team at Pepper Hamilton has been extremely responsive, creative and great to work with," said Seth Berger, Managing Director of the Sixers Innovation Lab Crafted by Kimball. "We have a diverse group of companies in our lab spanning multiple industries and Pepper Hamilton’s experience across business sectors is invaluable."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Sixers Innovation Lab to support startups and early stage companies," said Christopher Miller, co-chair of the Emerging Growth Practice and chair of the Technology Practice at Pepper Hamilton. "Our aim is to serve as an effective partner to these companies and provide them with a reliable and affordable legal foundation that helps them navigate the tricky issues that arise during their formative years."

Alongside mentorship from renowned sports industry entrepreneur and Founder of AND 1 sportswear, Seth Berger, Pepper Hamilton will counsel the Sixers Innovation Lab Crafted by Kimball startups, including esports training platform U GIT GUD, daily fantasy lineup recommender Monster Roster, digital cause media company Live Life Nice and innovative and award-winning cat feeding system Doc & Phoebe’s Cat Co. The Sixers Innovation Lab’s inaugural class of startup companies will utilize Pepper Hamilton’s experience and depth in areas that are critical to emerging growth businesses, such as business formation; seed financing, angel investments, venture capital, and alternative funding; identifying and protecting intellectual property; technology, outsourcing and distribution transactions; structuring employee benefit arrangements and executive compensation; privacy and data security issues and more.

ABOUT THE SIXERS INNOVATION LAB CRAFTED BY KIMBALL:

The Sixers Innovation Lab Crafted by Kimball supports rapidly growing, early-stage companies in the consumer product space and provides speed and flexibility, individualized, industry-leading consulting and investment opportunities to startups with potential. Selected companies receive office space in the Innovation Lab furnished by Kimball Office; access to industry experts, executives, and financiers; third-party branding, marketing and legal services; free meals and housing in the Philadelphia-area; and the opportunity to pitch industry-leading investors and venture capital firms. The Sixers Innovation Lab Crafted by Kimball is housed in the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex Business Operations Facility. Entrepreneur Seth Berger, Founder and former CEO of AND 1, an American footwear and clothing company, manages the Lab. Sixers Innovation Lab Crafted by Kimball partners include Maven Creative, Pepper Hamilton LLP and Morgan Properties. Advisors include The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, StubHub, DraftKings, Rothman Institute, First Round Capital and NovaCare Rehabilitation. For more information or to apply go to SixersInnovationLab.com and visit the lab on Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT KIMBALL OFFICE:

Kimball Office, one of the most respected environmentally-conscious and forward focused furniture makers, blends state of the art technology with a rich heritage of craft, to better optimize workplace performance and enabling customers to craft a truly authentic brand experience. As a world-class design-driven company, Kimball Office applies its rich heritage as makers to create environments for tomorrow’s workplace. Kimball Office is a brand unit of Kimball International, Inc., (NASDAQ:KBAL), a publicly-traded company dedicated to its Guiding Principles and recognized as a highly trusted company and an employer of choice. Learn how Kimball Office is changing workspaces by visiting www.kimballoffice.com

ABOUT PEPPER HAMILTON LLP:

Founded in 1890, Pepper Hamilton LLP is a multi-practice law firm with more than 450 lawyers nationally. The firm provides corporate, litigation and regulatory legal services to leading businesses, governmental entities, nonprofit organizations and individuals throughout the nation and the world. Pepper has long served as a trusted advisor to entrepreneurs and emerging growth businesses across a wide range of industries. Through our program for startup and early-stage entrepreneurial development – Pepper SEED™, we assist start-up and early-stage companies during their formative years.