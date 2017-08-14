Sixers Executive Chef Convenes Community Meal

Twelve youth from South Philly joined Philadelphia 76ers Executive Chef JaeHee Cho on Monday at the Novick Family Urban Farm for a special mentoring and culinary lesson.

In partnership with Grow Philly, Chef Cho led the teenaged participants through the entire process of farm to table meal preparation. The day began with Chef Cho walking the farm grounds with the 12 South Philly natives to pick the vegetables and herbs they would need to cook the meal.

Once all the ingredients were collected, Chef Cho demonstrated meal preparation techniques followed by the cooking lesson.

Adam Forbes, Grow Philly Farm Manager, said his organization focuses on teaching the students all the aspects of the farm in preparation to share their knowledge.

“They get to step up and be empowered to lead cooking meals for the community,” Forbes said.

The teenagers and Chef Cho then sat down together to enjoy the meal they had prepared and had the opportunity to ask him questions about his life and career.

“For me to be in the position to give back and serve as a mentor to these youth and hopefully play a role in their development is so special to me,” Chef Cho said.

While the young, aspiring chefs were enjoying their meal, Chef Cho had a surprise up his sleeve when he invited all of them to the Sixers game on Oct. 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs Tiffany Chang Lawson was also on-hand for the special mentoring session to share her wisdom with the teenagers.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for our youth to learn practice skills and be able to bring it back into their communities,” Chang Lawson said. “Food is an incredibly powerful connector.

Strong Youth. Strong Communities. Promising Futures. SIXERS STRONG.