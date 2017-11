PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 26, 2017 – The Philadelphia 76ers today announced that guard-forward Furkan Korkmaz has been assigned to the Delaware 87ers of the NBA G League.

Korkmaz was signed by the Sixers on July 4, 2017 after originally being selected by Philadelphia with the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Korkmaz has not yet appeared in an NBA game.