Seltzer's Notebook | Brown Reacts to Covington Deal, Embiid Faces Doubles

Brown Happy to See Covington Rewarded

Right off the bat Saturday, re-minted Robert Covington made an impact. The forward, whose contract was restructured with an accompanying extension Friday afternoon, torched the twine in the opening quarter against the Golden State Warriors, burying all four of his 3-point attempts, and staking his squad to a ridiculous 47-28 advantage through 12 minutes of play.

Covington finished the tilt with 20 points, his seventh 20-point outing in 15 appearances this season.

Prior to Saturday’s tip-off, Brett Brown had the chance to speak publicly for the first time since Covington new deal became official. The head coach had nothing but praise for the franchise’s current longest-tenured player.

“He’s a poster child for everything we tried to do - find people that really hadn’t been given a chance, give them a chance, and grow them,” Brown said. “‘Keepers’ was the word we used. He is a rewarded now keeper. You’re not going to find a better example that we have had in the program where somebody just continued to work, take an opportunity, seize the moment, and then get rewarded as he just recently did.”

For Covington, making a long-term commitment to the Sixers was, in his mind, the smart decision. He sees a group with endless talent, that “can do something special in this league.”

“For me to be a part of it, I felt like this was the best opportunity, and I needed to take advantage of it now, rather than later,” Covington said on a recent episode of The BroadCast. “I got a sense of where I would be on this team, and I know what my role is. I like Philly a lot - hard-nosed people, great city, really supportive. I’ve established myself here, so why not keep it rolling.”

Click below to listen to Covington’s appearance on The BroadCast:

Embiid Dealing With Doubles

Heading into the second and final meeting of the season between the Sixers and Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr, the latter team’s head coach, made no secret he was feeling inclined to use double-teams to try and contain Joel Embiid. Kerr followed through on that intent, beginning with the Sixers’ very first possession Saturday.

Despite seeing a crowd for most of the evening, Embiid still managed 21 points (7-16 fg, 1-4 3fg, 6-8 ft), 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and a block.

“They really had me guessing,” said the center, an admirer of the defending champs’ defensive prowess. “They double-teamed me the whole night, from the top, from the baseline, from the post-feeders. They really had me guessing.”

During the Sixers’ recently completed road trip, Brett Brown thought Embiid showed continuing signs of progress in respect to dealing with double coverage.

“He’s going to be double teamed for the rest of his life, and how do you handle that, and the spacing around that?,” Brown said Saturday. “Tonight, in the second half, they came at all angles, and we need to react better to that.”