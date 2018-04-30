Playoffs Game Preview | A Closer Look at Celtics

The BroadCast Series Preview Podcast:

Opponent Outlook:

Season Recap

If last summer’s signing of Gordon Hayward didn’t vault the Boston Celtics to instant Eastern Conference favorite status, they certainly got there by acquiring Kyrie Irving via a late August trade.

Neither of those two All-Stars, of course, are wearing Green and White at the moment. Hayward’s unfortunate left ankle injury minutes into his Celts debut has been well-chronicled. Irving, meanwhile, was earlier this month ruled out for the Playoffs following left knee surgery.

Nevertheless, a thinning roster be darned, Boston has kept on chugging. The C’s 55 regular season victories were good enough to earn them the Eastern Conference two-seed, and marked their highest win total in seven years.

The Celtics advanced to the second round of the post-season by fending off the Milwaukee Bucks in a seven-game series. They’re bidding to reach the conference finals for a second straight spring.

Offense

By regular season’s end, Boston had produced an offensive rating of 105.2 points per 100 possessions, a figure that ranked 18th in the league.

In the Playoffs, the Celtics have generated an offensive rating of 106.1, despite playing at a slower pace. They’ve nailed 71 3-pointers, fourth-most among all post-season clubs, after ending the regular season with a 37.7 3-point shooting percentage, second-best in the NBA.

Brett Brown recently called the C’s offense “clever,” referring to their ability to overcome the substantial player losses that have piled up throughout the year.

Defense

It’s on this side of the floor where Boston’s bread is buttered, with Brown calling the Celtics’ individual defensive pieces “elite.”

Collectively, the Celts’ defensive unit, much like that of the Sixers, proved to be exceptional, too.

Heading into the Playoffs, the Celts and the Sixers occupied spots at the top of several significant defensive statistical lists.

Boston ranked first in defensive rating (101.5), while the Sixers finished the regular season third in this department (102.0). The Celtics held opponents to 44.0 percent shooting, second only to the Sixers’ mark of 43.4.

Lastly, Boston led the NBA with a 33.9 opponent 3-point shooting percentage. The Sixers were second, limiting the opposition to 34.2 percent from the outside.

“The pieces they have can guard their own man,” Brown said. “They don’t need help, and so I think the design of the team is excellent. They don’t get into rotations much, and that’s always the holy grail of what you want to avoid.”

Projected Starters

• PG Terry Rozier (17.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 6.7 apg, 21 3fgm in Playoffs)

“Scary Terry” was indeed that in Boston’s close-out Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, going off for 26 points. The third-year Louisville product, whom Brown dubbed “dynamic,” had three 20-point performances in the first round, and has increased his scoring by six points per game in the post-season.

• SG Jaylen Brown (17.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 17 3fgm in Playoffs)

The 2016 no. 3 pick in the draft is listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, due to a right hamstring strain sustained Saturday against Milwaukee. Brown upped his scoring output this season by more than three points on a per-36 minute basis, and improved his 3-point shooting dramatically, as well (34.1% > 39.5%).

• SF Jayson Tatum (15.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.1 apg, 8-26 3fg in Playoffs)

This year’s no. 3 pick, Tatum should without a doubt be in line for First-Team All-Rookie honors. He averaged 13.9 points and 5.0 boards during the regular season. He reached the 20-point mark in three of Boston’s last four games of the Milwaukee series.

• F Semi Ojeleye (18.1 mpg, 2.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg in Playoffs)

Representing one of Boston’s most significant tactical adjustments in round one, the 2017 second-rounder moved into the starting line-up in Game 5, and stayed there, thanks largely to his defensive efforts on Milwaukee All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Celts held the Bucks scoreless in transition in Game 7.

• F Al Horford (18.1 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.3 apg, 7-16 3fgm in Playoffs)

The straw that stirs the Celtics’ drink on both ends of the court, Horford has been such a steadying presence for Boston during its adversity-filled season. The five-time All-Star can switch fluidly between both the four and five positions, giving the C’s a pick-and-pop threat offensively, and a versatile weapon defensively.

Bench Notes

• G Marcus Smart (6.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.3 spg) missed Games 1 through 4 versus Milwaukee with a thumb injury.

• PF Marcus Morris (13.3 ppg, 4.9 prg), a Philadelphia native, was effective against the Sixers in the regular season series between the Atlantic Division rivals.

• F Aron Baynes (5.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg) is a rugged big with whom Brett Brown is very familiar, having coached him on the Australian national team.

• C Greg Monroe (5.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg) assumes a modest role off the bench, and logged 11.8 minutes on average in five games against the Bucks.

Follow Along:

• Video: NBA on TNT / TNT Overtime app

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network