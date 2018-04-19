Playoffs Game Preview | Brain, Brawn Focal Points in Miami

Scene Setter:

It sounded like a deliberate, purposeful exercise, but also one that was probably accompanied by a couple winces and what-ifs.

Before hitting the gym Tuesday at the 76ers’ training complex in Camden, Brett Brown guided his group through an extensive film session. In particular, tape from the second quarter of Game 2 of the Sixers’ Eastern Conference Quarterfinals match-up with the Miami Heat.

All of it. Each sequence and play. The good, of which Brown found bits and pieces, and everything else.

To Brown, a thorough visual vetting of the series’ latest turning point was necessary, in spite of any discomfort that might have been caused. He wanted his players to see how Miami mucked things up, and managed to hold the Sixers’ offense - one of the NBA’s most efficient and potent units since March - to a season-low 13 points on four made field goals.

Much like the Sixers did in the second half of Game 1 with pace, space, and a buttoned up defense, the Heat were able to impose their will for most of Game 2 by rolling up their sleeves, and, via a tightened defense effort of their own, turning the tilt into a scrap.

Not that the Sixers weren’t bracing for this. They expected full well that Miami would try to exert its physicality.

But feeling that force, dealing with it, and, most importantly, adapting to it is an entirely different matter than simply being ready for it, as Monday’s outcome, a 113-103 loss, showed.

On the heels of defeat, the always forward-thinking, solution-seeking Brown was looking to turn a tough situation into a positive.

Tuesday’s lengthy film session, he thought, was part of this pursuit.

“We haven’t lost since March 13th, and that feeling of losing we haven’t felt in a while,” said Brown, whose Sixers, over the course of a 17-game stretch that bridged the regular season and Playoffs, strung together what amounted to the second-longest continuous winning streak in franchise history. “I’m reminded, [losing] is not a great feeling. You don’t really sleep, and you think. Your mood changes, and the team’s mood changed, and it should.”

So, the last two days, the Sixers have gone about their business with professional purpose. They practiced Tuesday at their facility, before conducting an afternoon workout Wednesday in Miami.

With an all-important swing game set for Thursday at American Airlines Arena, it’s now the Sixers’ turn to counter. And it’s not just the physicality and choppiness that the Sixers are hoping to address.

“The game was played at their pace,” said JJ Redick, who’s scored 39 points on 46.2 percent shooting through the first two games of the opening round. “We have to figure out a way to play the game at our pace.”

Being stronger with the basketball and setting screens are two areas in which Redick feels the Sixers can be better.

If there’s one thing Brown seems to be convinced of, it’s that the answer to this quest lies not in attempting to match the Heat blow-for-blow in the stylistic sense.

“We want to have an intellectual response to physicality,” Brown said Wednesday. “It can mean speed, it can mean space. But it all equals fundamentals, poise, technique to combat physicality. It’s not they punch you, you punch them. That’s the last side of it I want to get into.”

At least for as long as the Sixers continue to encounter new experiences in the brand new world that is the Playoffs, the early stages of post-season play figures to be a time of adjustment, a feeling out period, of sorts.

“I think we’ll be better off because of it,” Redick said about the teaching opportunities Game 2 afforded the Sixers.

Brown, meanwhile, in recent days has chosen to march to the beat of a saying that trusted assistant Jim O’Brien, the former Sixers head coach, reminded him of following Monday’s loss to Miami.

“The Playoffs don’t really start until each team gets punched in the mouth,” Brown said O’Brien told him.

“So far, we’ve each been punched in the mouth, and now here we go.”

Opponent Outlook:

Dwyane Wade was the unquestioned headliner from Game 2. The 12-time All-Star’s performance was, as Brett Brown described it, “vintage,” as he erupted for a season-best 28 points on 11 for 16 shooting.

Reflecting on Wade’s efforts, which were especially large in Monday’s fourth quarter, Brown seemed to think the Sixers did what they could.

“You watched the rhythm of how he played, and the ease with which he did it confirms how good he is,” Brown said of the now 36-year old. “Some of his fadeaway stuff, his back down stuff, I felt like there were hands on his shot, there were decent contests. I give him a lot of credit.”

Through the first two contests of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Wade has averaged 19.5 points per game, on 62.5 percent shooting, due largely to his Game 2 outburst. His contributions have been a big reason why Miami has scored an NBA-best 112 points so far in the post-season.

For as much of an impact as Wade has had in the series, Heat 7-foot center Hassan Whiteside has yet to really have his say. He’s accounted for just 6 total points and 10 total rebounds in 28 minutes.

Brown, however, understands that Whiteside boasts a noteworthy body of work that should be respected.

“He is their interior difference-maker for good reason,” Brown said. “He’s a committed offensive rebounder.”

