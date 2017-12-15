Philadelphia 76ers to Unveil Sculpture of 76ers Legend Maurice Cheeks at Training Complex in Camden

PHILADELPHIA – DEC. 15, 2017 - The Philadelphia 76ers announced today that the team will unveil a sculpture of legendary point guard and NBA champion Maurice Cheeks outside the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey as the fourth sculpture installation on “76ers Legends Walk.”

As a continued portion of the “Spirit of 76” campaign, the sculpture will be revealed via a video montage at tonight’s game at The Center when the 76ers host Oklahoma City. Cheeks currently serves as an assistant coach with the Thunder. Further, the 76ers will also debut their Statement Edition red uniforms during the nationally-televised game on ESPN.

Cheeks, a 6-foot-1 guard, spent the first 11 seasons of his 15-year career with the 76ers, which drafted him with the 36th overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft out of West Texas A&M University. In 853 games (610 starts) with the 76ers, he averaged 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.3 steals in 33.5 minutes per game. The floor general shot .528 from the field and .790 from the free-throw line for Philadelphia. Cheeks’ No. 10 was retired by the 76ers in 1995, shortly after his retirement from the NBA.

“Mo Cheeks has always been about class and character. Always a stoic figure, Mo just does his job and gets things done. Five-time All-Defense, four-time All-Star and one-time NBA Champion speaks volumes of the type of contributions he made as a player, and he continues to add to the game with his coaching of today’s modern players. We will always be proud how Mo Cheeks has influenced the 76ers legacy,” said Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo.

The Chicago native was named an All-Star four times in a 76ers uniform and was instrumental in the team’s 1983 championship run, leading the team with 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game, while adding 16.3 points in the postseason.

Cheeks ranks fifth in NBA history with 2,310 career steals, behind only John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Michael Jordan and Gary Payton. He was selected NBA All-Defensive First Team in four consecutive seasons from 1982-86 and was named All-Defensive Second Team the following season. His 7,392 career assists place him 13th in NBA history and are the most ever by a Philadelphia player. Cheeks ranks within the top five in 76ers team history in games played, minutes, assists, steals and field-goal percentage. He is eighth in total points.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this sculpture of Maurice Cheeks, a legendary member of the Philadelphia 76ers,” Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said. “With the support of Philadelphia-area sculptor Chad Fisher, we wanted to celebrate Mo’s championship legacy and forever acknowledge his contributions to this organization. It will serve as a firm reminder to current and future 76ers players and staff members of the impact Mo has made on this city and the game of basketball.”

Following his 11 seasons with the 76ers, Cheeks spent time with San Antonio, New York, Atlanta and New Jersey prior to his retirement in 1993. In 1994, Cheeks rejoined the 76ers organization as an assistant coach, a role in which he spent six seasons, including the 2000-01 season in which the 76ers reached the NBA Finals. He was named head coach in Portland in 2001 and remained at the helm with the Blazers into 2004-05, before taking over the head-coaching duties in Philadelphia for the 2005-06 season. Cheeks coached the 76ers into the 2008-09 season. He has also served as a head coach with the Detroit Pistons (2013-14) and has spent a total of six seasons (2009-13; 2015-present) on the Oklahoma City bench as an assistant; a position which he currently holds.

The Cheeks sculpture will join three others that were unveiled a season ago, forming “76ers Legends Walk,” outside the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex, depicting 76ers legends Hal Greer, Billy Cunningham and Wilt Chamberlain.

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS:

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 47 playoff appearances over 68 seasons. The Philadelphia organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.