Philadelphia 76ers Statement on passing of Hal Greer

The Philadelphia 76ers organization mourns the passing of Hal Greer, an NBA champion, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and team legend. Throughout his 15-year career with the Syracuse Nationals and Philadelphia 76ers, Greer solidified his place as one of the greatest basketball players ever. An NBA champion in 1967 and 10-time NBA All-Star, Greer’s legacy includes being the 76ers’ all-time leader in points, field goals, field goals attempted, games and minutes played, culminating in him being named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History in 1996.

Greer was the first player to have his number retired by the 76ers organization when the team retired his No. 15 in 1976. To further celebrate his place in team history, Greer also became the first player to be honored with a sculpture on 76ers Legends Walk at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in 2017.

In addition to his historic contributions on the court, Greer will forever be remembered as a true gentleman who used the tremendous platform of basketball to uplift and inspire others.

We extend our deepest condolences and send our love to the Greer family during this difficult time.

The 76ers will celebrate Greer’s life and legacy at tonight’s game in South Philadelphia.