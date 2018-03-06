Philadelphia 76ers Players, Alumni and Coach Brett Brown to Walk Red Carpet Prior to Sixers Youth Foundation Gala

WHO:

Philadelphia 76ers players, alumni and Head Coach Brett Brown

WHEN:

Monday, March 12

5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

WHERE:

The Fillmore Philadelphia

29 East Allen Street

Philadelphia, PA 19123

DETAILS:

Philadelphia 76ers players, legendary alumni and Head Coach Brett Brown will walk the red carpet on Monday, March 12, prior to the third annual Sixers Youth Foundation Gala, presented by VIP Wireless. The event is the team's biggest fundraising event of the year and will feature a performance by DMC, a GRAMMY Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Recipient and two-time GRAMMY Award-Winner.

Media wishing to attend the red carpet must RSVP via email to ZackNeiner@76ers.com by 9 a.m. on Friday, March 9. Head Coach Brett Brown, 76ers players and alumni will be available to media to discuss the Sixers Youth Foundation and Gala.

Proceeds from the annual event will support the Sixers Youth Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to positively impacting the lives of young people in the Greater Delaware Valley.

Guest appearances are subject to change.

ABOUT THE SIXERS YOUTH FOUNDATION:

The Sixers Youth Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, is committed to positively impacting the lives of young people in the Greater Delaware Valley. Its mission is to use the power of sports and entertainment to inspire and educate future generations in the classroom and on the court. For more information go to www.SixersYouthFoundation.org.

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS:

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 47 playoff appearances over 68 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

ABOUT VIP WIRELESS:

VIP Wireless is the largest distributor of Boost Mobile phones in the United States. With over 2000 points of distribution, VIP Wireless helps retailers across the country be more efficient and more profitable by providing back end support, best in class tools and services to help drive innovation in the competitive world of prepaid phones.