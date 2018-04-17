Philadelphia 76ers to Play Dallas Mavericks in NBA China Games During 2018 Preseason

BOTH 76ERS AND MAVERICKS WILL PLAY IN CHINA FOR FIRST TIME

GAMES TO BE HELD IN SHANGHAI ON OCT. 5 AND IN SHENZHEN ON OCT. 8

PHILADELPHIA – APRIL 17, 2018 – The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers will participate in NBA China Games 2018. During the preseason, the 76ers will play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Oct. 5 in Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena and again on Monday, Oct. 8 in Shenzhen at Shenzhen Universiade Center.

Philadelphia will play in China for the first time in team history as the 76ers and Mavericks will become the 16th and 17th teams to participate in NBA China Games since the first-ever game in 2004.

“It will be an honor to be the first 76ers team to play in front of the amazing fan base in China in October,” said Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid.

In 2004, the NBA became the first American professional sports league to play games in China, with two games between the Houston Rockets and the Sacramento Kings in Shanghai and Beijing.

Following NBA China Games 2018, which will mark the 25th and 26th games in China since the first-ever NBA China Games, a total of 17 NBA teams will have played in Greater China, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Macao, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Taipei.

“Getting a chance to play all over the world has always been a dream of mine and I’m excited to play in China in October,” said Philadelphia 76ers guard-forward Ben Simmons. “I know the fans there are passionate about basketball and I’m really looking forward to the trip to Shanghai and Shenzhen.”

The 76ers have previously played in NBA Global Games in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Germany, England and Spain. The team’s appearance in NBA China Games 2018 comes on the heels of the 76ers playing in NBA London Game 2018 during the 2017-18 regular season.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris

“This is an incredible opportunity to showcase the Philadelphia 76ers in front of some of the most passionate fans in the world in China. We appreciate the opportunity the NBA has provided us to compete on such a global stage, and look forward to bringing our dynamic, diverse roster to one of the league’s fastest-growing markets.”

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner David Blitzer

“We truly believe the game of basketball has the power to bring together fans from all over the world. Our trip to China this October is the perfect way to introduce the 76ers to new fans internationally in a market that has such great potential and appreciation for the NBA.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Philadelphia 76ers Chief Executive Officer Scott O’Neil

“We are continually inspired by the global reach and impact of the NBA. As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to grow in influence on and off the court, we look forward to introducing our players to the world. We are excited for the opportunity to play in Shanghai and Shenzhen in October and are now preparing to make a genuine connection and impact on the NBA fans in China.”

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo

“With over 300 million participants, basketball has emerged as the number-one team sport in China and is a major driver of the incredible global growth of the game. We are thrilled to be able to bring some of the world’s best players to showcase their talents on such a big stage with such passionate and knowledgeable fans.”

Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown

“We pride ourselves on the unique, international culture we have created here in Philadelphia. It is something that we pay close attention to and it resonates throughout our roster, front office and staff. We are excited to bring our team to China in the fall and connect with the truly great fans of a basketball-rich country.”

Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck

“The 76ers brand is one that has remarkable global potential, and we’re committed to having a strong and visible presence to the hundreds of millions of fans in China. Earlier this year, we made a significant commitment to producing high-quality, dedicated content for our Mandarin-speaking fans. Now, by playing in Shanghai and Shenzhen, we can drive toward our goal of being the most dominant NBA brand in China.”

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS:

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 48 playoff appearances over 69 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.