Ben Simmons Named to 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie First Team

PHILADELPHIA – MAY 22, 2018 – The NBA announced today that Philadelphia 76ers guard-forward Ben Simmons was unanimously named to the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie First Team after receiving first-place votes on all 100 ballots from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Simmons is the 15th player in franchise history to earn All-Rookie First Team honors and this is the fifth consecutive year at least one 76ers player has been named to the All-Rookie First Team. It’s tied for the longest such streak in NBA history, with the Knicks who did so from 1963-68.

Simmons appeared in 81 games (all starts), averaging 15.8 points in 33.7 minutes per game, while his averages of 8.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.7 steals per contest led all rookies. The 6-10 guard-forward joins Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only two rookies in NBA history to post at least 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. He was one of only three NBA players to post such averages this season, joining Cleveland’s LeBron James and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook.

The Australia native posted 12 triple-doubles, the second-most ever by a rookie, behind Oscar Robertson’s 26 in 1960-61. Just seven active NBA players have more career triple-doubles than Simmons.

On April 21, 2018 in Philadelphia’s first-round series against Miami, Simmons posted 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 39 minutes of action as the 76ers topped the Heat. He became the first Philadelphia player to post a triple-double in a playoff game since Charles Barkley on April 27, 1991 against Milwaukee, joining Magic Johnson (five), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry Lucas and Tom Gola as the only NBA rookies ever to do so.

Simmons totaled a 76ers rookie franchise record 661 assists on the season, nearly 300 more than the next closest rookie, who was Los Angeles’ Lonzo Ball (376). His 661 assists were the seventh-most ever by a rookie and the most since Tim Hardaway had 689 with Golden State in 1989-90.

In all, Simmons posted 1,279 points, 659 rebounds and 661 assists in his rookie season, joining Robertson as the only rookies ever to amass at least 1,000 points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists. The only other rookie ever to post at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 600 assists is Lakers’ legend Magic Johnson in 1979-80.

The other four members of the All-Rookie First Team are Chicago forward Lauri Markkanen, Utah guard Donovan Mitchell, Laker forward Kyle Kuzma and Boston forward Jayson Tatum. The NBA All-Rookie Second Team consists of Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, Sacramento guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta forward-center John Collins, Phoenix forward Josh Jackson and Dallas guard Dennis Smith Jr.

Simmons, Mitchell and Tatum are the three finalists for the 2017-18 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award. The winner will be announced during the 2018 NBA Awards presented by Kia on Monday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. The second annual NBA Awards, honoring this season’s top performers, will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Below are the voting results for the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie Teams. The balloting was tabulated by the independent accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP.