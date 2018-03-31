Philadelphia 76ers Congratulate Maurice Cheeks on Hall of Fame Selection

PHILADELPHIA – MARCH 31, 2018 – The Philadelphia 76ers organization today congratulates former point guard and current Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Maurice Cheeks on his appointment to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. At a press conference held in San Antonio today, the site of the NCAA Men’s Final Four, the Hall of Fame announced that Cheeks, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash and Ray Allen, among others, will make up the Class of 2018.

Cheeks, a 6-foot-1 guard, spent the first 11 seasons of his 15-year career with the 76ers, which drafted him with the 36th overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft out of West Texas A&M University. In 853 games (610 starts) with the 76ers, he averaged 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.3 steals in 33.5 minutes per game. The floor general shot .528 from the field and .790 from the free-throw line for Philadelphia. Cheeks’ No. 10 was retired by the 76ers in 1995, shortly after his retirement from the NBA.

The Chicago native was named an All-Star four times in a 76ers uniform and was instrumental in the team’s 1983 championship run, leading the team with 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game, while adding 16.3 points in the postseason.

Cheeks ranks fifth in NBA history with 2,310 career steals, behind only John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Michael Jordan and Gary Payton. He was selected NBA All-Defensive First Team in four consecutive seasons from 1982-86 and was named All-Defensive Second Team the following season. His 7,392 career assists place him 13th in NBA history and are the most ever by a Philadelphia player. Cheeks ranks within the top five in 76ers franchise history in games played, minutes, assists, steals and field-goal percentage. He is eighth in total points.

Earlier this season, Cheeks was honored with a sculpture outside the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey on “76ers Legends Walk.”

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, Massachusetts, the birthplace of basketball, Sept. 6-8, 2018.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris

“Congratulations to Maurice Cheeks on earning his rightful place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Mo is one of the greatest players in Philadelphia 76ers history as evidenced by his accomplishments as an NBA champion, four-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member. Mo will forever be a legend in Philadelphia and his legacy only grows stronger as he’s now a Hall of Famer.”

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner David Blitzer

“Maurice Cheeks is one of the true legends of 76ers basketball and we are thrilled that he has been named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Mo has made a tremendous and lasting impact on the game of basketball - on and off the court - and we congratulate him on this incredibly well-deserved honor.”

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Philadelphia 76ers Chief Executive Officer Scott O’Neil

“Maurice Cheeks is one of the greatest players to ever compete in the NBA and he’s a respected and beloved icon in the Philadelphia 76ers family. During his playing career, he was a humble, hardworking, legend of a point guard. It is inspiring to see him join him such a celebrated and distinguished group in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. We couldn’t be more excited for Mo and we look forward to celebrating his legacy as a 76er for years and years to come.”

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo

“I’m thrilled that the Hall of Fame has decided to bestow this incredible honor on Sixers great Maurice Cheeks, recognizing what a great point guard and on-court leader he was. Mo was always under control offensively while making teammates better, but he made his biggest contributions controlling the game defensively.”

Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown

“Congratulations to 76ers legend Mo Cheeks. This honor is truly deserved, and I am happy to see him in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, alongside so many other greats. Mo will always be remembered as a champion, an elite defender and a fierce competitor, but more importantly, he was a great teammate and he’s an even better human being. Mo Cheeks epitomizes what the city of Philadelphia is all about.”

Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck

“We congratulate legendary guard and NBA champion Maurice Cheeks as he makes his way to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. As one of the greatest floor generals NBA history, we have long believed that Mo deserved to be enshrined among basketball’s most iconic names. This is a proud day for the Philadelphia 76ers organization and we’re so happy for No. 10.”

