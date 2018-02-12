Philadelphia 76ers Center Joel Embiid Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

PHILADELPHIA — FEB. 12, 2018 — The NBA announced today that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between Monday, Feb. 5 and Sunday, Feb. 11. The honor is the second for Embiid this season after earning the designation for games played between Jan. 15-21, 2018. It’s the third time he has received the recognition in his two-year career.

Embiid is one of five Eastern Conference All-Stars to be recognized multiple times. Only Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan has earned it three times. The last 76er to win the award twice in a season was Andre Miller in 2007-08. Embiid is one of just four players to earn the recognition multiple times, joining Miller, Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley.

Embiid led the 76ers to a 3-0 week with wins over Washington, New Orleans and the L.A. Clippers, all teams over .500. He posted averages of 26.7 points, 15.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks in 30.1 minutes per game while shooting .484 from the field. The 76ers won seven straight home games, dating back to Jan. 15; it is the team's longest home winning streak since the 2007-08 season.

The Cameroon native has tallied at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in four consecutive games, dating back to Feb. 3 at Indiana, for his second such streak this season (Nov. 27 – Dec. 4). Embiid, New Orleans’ Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are the only players this season to string together multiple such four-game streaks. Embiid is the first 76er to put together a four-game 20-10 streak since Clarence Weatherspoon from Feb. 23, 1994 – March 3, 1994.

In total, Embiid has posted 20 games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. He is one of six NBA players to have 20 or more such games, joining All-Stars Cousins, Davis, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook. The last Philadelphia player to record at least 20 such games was Chris Webber in 2005-06.

Embiid has recorded eight straight double-doubles, dating back to Jan. 26. The seven-footer is just the sixth NBA player this season to post a double-double in eight consecutive games. Overall, Embiid has a team-leading 28 double-doubles this season.

This season, Embiid, who was named an All-Star starter on Jan. 18, is averaging 23.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. His averages in points, rebounds and blocks all rank within the top 15 of NBA players. Embiid is one of two Eastern Conference players, and one of five leaguewide, averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, joining Antetokounmpo. He is on pace to become the first 76ers player to post such averages for a full season since Barkley in 1991-92.

The University of Kansas product holds career averages of 22.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.21 blocks and was named to the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie First Team.

