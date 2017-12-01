HBSE Day of Service Held to Help Puerto Rico, Surrounding Areas

CAMDEN, NJ - While fortunes on the homefront have been positive for the 76ers as of late, the organization, along with fellow Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment colleagues, banded together Thursday to aid to a community very much in need.

Specifically, the company’s latest Day of Service, which was held at the 76ers Training Complex, revolved around providing support to revitalization projects in Puerto Rico and its neighboring territories, in the aftermath of the massive damage caused by Hurricane Maria.

In partnership with Rise Against Hunger, an international non-profit, HBSE co-workers spent the afternoon assembling over 50,000 meal packages to benefit the revitalization efforts in Puerto Rico and surrounding areas.

“We did this event to support the longer-term relief efforts that affected so many of our fans in the Hispanic communities,” said Amy Hever, 76ers Executive Director of Community Engagement. “We realize how devastating Hurricane Maria was to Puerto Rico, and wanted to show meaningful support for emergency needs.”

Thursday’s initiative came as part of a standing commitment the 76ers have made to their employee-volunteer Project 76 campaign ever since HBSE assumed ownership of the franchise.

“Project 76 is in our DNA,” said 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck. “We’re always looking to give back to the community we live in.”

When Hurricane Maria made landfall in September, Puerto Rico’s infrastructure was hit hard. Millions of people were left without power, drinking water, and shelter. Relief efforts have been underway ever since.

The Sixers saw an opportunity to step in in the spirit of their corporate values.

“It’s a real privilege to be able to serve Philadelphia, Camden,” Heck said, “and sometimes, areas outside the market.”

Thursday, the Sixers tried to do their part.