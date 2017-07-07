SummerSixers Six-Pack | Sixers Take 'W,' Leave Utah on Good Note

Snapshot:

SALT LAKE CITY - Absent two of their top prospects Thursday, the 76ers still managed to close out play in the Utah Jazz Summer League on an uplifting note, delivering a resilient 94-86 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah.

The come-from-behind win, which saw the Sixers turn aside an 11-point third-quarter deficit, gave the club a 1-2 record for their week-long stay in Salt Lake City, and came without No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz and second-year wingman Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. Both were held out Thursday for rest.

With extra minutes to be had by other members of the roster, the Sixers got a nice boost from their bench. The reserve corps accounted for 66 points and 21 rebounds Thursday, and helped lead a pivotal push in the fourth quarter, in which the Sixers outscored the Spurs, 26-16.

Standout Showing(s):

Isaiah Miles topped all Sixers with 18 points. The forward nailed 7 of his 10 shots, and snagged seven rebounds. His driving lay-up at the 4 minute, 45 second mark of the fourth period put the Sixers in front for good. The team was plus-27 with the former Saint Joseph’s Hawk on the floor.

Paired frequently with Miles, Jonah Bolden, the 36th overall pick in this year’s draft, offered impact contributions from the frontcourt, too. He established summer league-highs of 17 points and eight rebounds, while posting three steals. Three of his five baskets came from beyond the arc.

Brandon Austin logged 20 minutes, not only netting 15 points (7-12 fg), but providing a sound backcourt defense presence as well.

In his second outing as a Sixer, Furkan Korkmaz, who again started on the wing, tallied 10 points (2-7 fg, 2-4 3fg), four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

A complete box score can be found here.

Sixers Social:

The Sixers’ back-up bigs were in a groove for most of Thursday’s game, both separately, and together. In this first quarter sequence, Jonah Bolden and Isaiah Miles whipped together a successful high-low sequence.

Quote of Note:

“When you start to score, you feel more confidence. When you score, you start to get better and better. It’s not just about shoot, it’s also on defense. You have to try to give your 100 percent.” - Furkan Korkmaz, who spent time studying film and going through extra schematic scripting Thursday in advance of his second game with the Sixers.

Sixers Summer League Stream Sounds:

On Tap:

With the 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League now in the rearview, the Sixers will head from the mountains to the desert to start the second leg of their summer league tour. Up next, the team takes on the Golden State Warriors Saturday at 10:30 PM EST Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, site of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. The tilt will be the first of at least five the Sixers play in Sin City.