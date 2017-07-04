SummerSixers Six-Pack | Hard-Fought Affair Ends in Loss to Celtics

Snapshot:

SALT LAKE CITY - Despite ultimately enduring defeat, the 76ers started their three-game Utah Jazz Summer League slate Monday in entertaining fashion, battling the Boston Celtics toe-to-toe in a back-and-forth affair that went down to the wire.

Jayson Tatum’s 16-foot top-of-the-key jump shot with 5.7 seconds to go in regulation proved to be the difference, sending the C’s to a 89-88 triumph. The contest, highlighted by impressive performances from several blue-chip prospects, featured 11 lead changes and 10 ties.

The Sixers held a 15-point lead late in the third quarter, but Boston, behind Tatum (21 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast, 5 stl) charged back. Markelle Fultz (17 pts, 2 reb, 3 blk) was given the chance to possibly win the game on a baseline drive dunk attempt. Jaylen Brown (29 pts, 13 reb), however, stood in the way, and blocked the shot.

Standout Showing(s):

In a game that marked a professional debut of sorts for Markelle Fultz, it would be hard to not shine the spotlight on him in this particular section of our six-pack.

From the outset of Monday’s tilt, the No. 1 pick seemed comfortable, draining 5 points and posting 2 blocks in 7 minutes of action in the first quarter.

Fultz, who had stints playing both on and off the ball, converted 6 of 16 field goal attempts, while nailing 2 of 5 3-point tries.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot posted 16 points (6-17 fg), 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Jonah Bolden, the 36th overall choice in the draft, tallied 9 points (4-10 fg), 4 rebounds, and 4 swats.

A complete box score can be found here.

Sixers Social:

In his first game of any kind in a Sixers’ uniform, Markelle Fultz was the first player to put his new squad on the board Monday.

Quote of Note:

“I think I did pretty good. First game out there, get that under my belt. I had fun, gave it my all, so was good with my performance.” - Markelle Fultz

Sixers Summer League Stream Sounds:

On Tap:

The entire four-team Utah Jazz Summer League field will rest Tuesday in observance of the July 4th holiday. When the Sixers resume competition Wednesday at 9:00 PM EST, they’ll take on the host Jazz, which rolled past the San Antonio Spurs, 87-74, Monday. The backcourt combination of Donovan Mitchell, the 13th pick in the 2017 draft, and Dante Exum combined for 41 points.