SummerSixers Six-Pack | Fourth Quarter Rally Comes Up Short

Snapshot:

SALT LAKE CITY - Down as many as 24 points midway through Wednesday’s third quarter, the 76ers made a quality comeback bid against the Utah Jazz, twice clawing to within a point of the hosts in the final minute of regulation.

After an Alex Poythress (17 pts, 8 reb, 2 stl) 3-pointer sliced the gap to 95-94 with 11.8 seconds to go, Utah rattled off the next five points to secure a 100-94 win at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The setback dropped the Sixers to 0-2 in Utah Jazz Summer League competition, while the Jazz improved to 2-0.

For a second straight outing, Markelle Fultz topped the Sixers in scoring. The 2017 No. 1 pick racked up 23 points, to go along with five rebounds and five assists.

The Jazz were paced by Dante Exum, who tallied a game-best 26 points.

Standout Showing(s):

Not only did Markelle Fultz score in volume, he scored efficiently. The 19-year old guard, who played on the ball for the majority of Wednesday’s game, converted 9 of 16 field goal attempts, while nailing 4 of 8 3-point tries. He posted 13 of his points and all five of his dimes in the fourth period, too.

In his professional debut, Imhotep product Brandon Austin sank each of his six free throws en route to generating 16 points. Despite coming off the bench, the Philadelphia native received extensive minutes down the stretch, and found himself on the court during critical stages of the final quarter.

Wednesday’s contest also marked Furkan Korkmaz’s first pro appearance in America. The Turkish swingman, who inked his rookie contract Tuesday, was used as a starter. He finished with three points, two rebounds, and three assists in nearly 17 minutes.

A complete box score can be found here.

Sixers Social:

In a fourth quarter Wednesday that saw the Sixers outscore Utah, 31-23, Markelle Fultz was indeed on point.

Quote of Note:

“This is what we do. This is Philly basketball - we fight, we play hard, we give great effort, we compete. We can talk about those things all we want, but until [the team] goes and does it, and sense it, it doesn’t matter. Once they do it, now they know that this is what it means when you put that logo on. It’s great for a guy like Markelle fighting and scrapping, and he went in and fed off of that. So, for me, that’s a ‘W’ for us.” - Sixers assistant and Utah Jazz Summer League head coach Billy Lange on team’s comeback effort.

Sixers Summer League Stream Sounds:

On Tap:

Thursday at 7 PM EST, the Sixers will wrap up their three-game Utah Jazz Summer League schedule, squaring off at Jon M. Huntsman Center with a San Antonio Spurs team defeated the Boston Celtics Wednesday, 81-70. Bryn Forbes, a guard from Michigan State who went undrafted last year, erupted for 31 points in San Antonio’s triumph.