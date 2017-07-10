Summer Sixers Six-Pack | Playing Time Spread Around in Loss to Spurs

Snapshot:

LAS VEGAS - In a summer league rematch with the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night at Thomas & Mack Center, the 76ers did their best to forge ahead without two high-profile prospects. While the undermanned Sixers summoned up a solid fourth quarter effort, the group ultimately fell short in a 101-95 defeat.

The setback halted the Sixers’ two-game winning streak, and lowered the team’s record to 1-1 in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League competition. Both Markelle Fultz (lateral ankle sprain) and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (upper lip laceration) watched from the Sixers’ bench, as a result of getting hurt on the same play the previous night.

The Sixers trailed the Spurs by double-digits midway through Sunday’s fourth quarter, but Furkan Korkmaz strung together a late spurt that gave his squad life. Over the closing six minutes and change of regulation, the 19-year old Turkish swing man, appearing in his fourth summer league outing, tallied eight of his 12 points.

The Sixers, which bested the Spurs by six points in last Thursday’s Utah Jazz Summer League finale, got as close as four points twice within the final 40 seconds. San Antonio’s steady foul shooting steered the Spurs safely to the finish line.

Standout Showing(s):

After opening Sunday’s tilt by shooting 2 for 9 from the field, Furkan Korkmaz ended the evening on a positive note, drilling three of his final four attempts. His 12-point performance marked his third consecutive double-figure game.

Aaron Harrison continues to be consistent for the Sixers, reaching double-digits for the third time in four showings. He needed only 17 minutes on the floor to pace his teammates with 14 points (4-8 fg, 2-5 3fg), while adding three rebounds, a steal, and a blocked shot.

A complete box score can be found here.

Sixers Social:

While Sunday’s game was going on, plenty of noteworthy sightings and interactions were taking place along the Thomas & Mack Center sidelines.

Quote of Note:

“Because Timmy [Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot] and Markelle [Fultz] were both out, it was a great opportunity to play some new guys. We’ll keep messing with the guys. We’re here to evaluate everyone, with a heavier emphasis on certain guys, but we’re still here to evaluate everyone.” - Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce, coaching the team in the NBA Summer League, on spreading around playing time on the second night of a back-to-back.

Sixers Summer League Stream Sounds:

On Tap:

After splitting two games in as many nights to begin preliminary round play in the NBA Summer League tournament, the Sixers will be idle Monday. When the team returns to the floor Tuesday at 6:30 PM EST, it will be presented with another date with the Boston Celtics. As of Sunday, the C’s had prevailed in their first two contests in Las Vegas. On July 3rd, Boston edged the Sixers, 89-88, in the opener of the Utah Jazz Summer League.