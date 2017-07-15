SummerSixers Six-Pack | Korkmaz Leaves Vegas With Well-Rounded Showing

Snapshot:

LAS VEGAS - The 76ers couldn’t sustain an encouraging start Friday in their final appearance at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. Despite jumping out to a nine-point lead down the stretch of the opening quarter, the team ended its two-city summer tour, which began 13 days ago in the Utah Jazz Summer League, with a 99-82 consolation game loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Even in defeat, there were some positives for the Sixers to pull from the outing, particularly in respect to Furkan Korkmaz. The swing man recorded a team-best and summer league-high 22 points, sinking 9 of 16 field goal attempts, including an impressive behind-the-back, two-handed dunk. He buried four 3-pointers, while registering eight rebounds and handing out a pair of assists as well.

Originally left off the club’s summer league roster, Korkmaz linked up with the Sixers midway through their stay in Salt Lake City, where he formally signed his NBA rookie contract. After needing a few games to get acclimated, the 19-year old appeared to hit his stride, no more so than in the Sixers’ last two contests, during which he combined to total 41 points on 17 for 30 shooting.

On the heels of setting the tone Friday, the Sixers watched Denzel Valentine (21 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast, 2 stl), the 14th pick in the 2016 draft, dig Chicago out of its hole. NBA G League sharpshooter Brady Heslip was lights out for most of the tilt, drilling 8 of 15 3-point tries to finish with 28 points. Former Villanova standout Ryan Arcidiacono posted 16 points, eight boards, seven assists, and two steals for the Bulls.

All said and done, the Sixers compiled a 1-4 record in Las Vegas, and went 2-6 overall for the summer.

On a night the Sixers opted to rest Larry Drew II, Markelle Fultz, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Alex Poythress, reserves Melo Trimble and Brandon Austin offered noteworthy contributions off the bench. Trimble notched a summer league-high 16 points on 7 of 9 shooting (2 3-pointers) in 20 minutes. Austin, meanwhile, came on strong in the second half, during which he registered all 10 of his points.

It came early, and it was certainly GIF-worthy. Here’s a look at Furkan Korkmaz’s acrobatic first-quarter jam, which helped fuel a go-ahead 11-0 spurt for the Sixers.

“Before the summer league start, you want to play maximum games. These games going to help us a lot. We know that this is really big experience for us, all the players, who has contract here, who has not. This is really good show business here, at the same time.. Of course, wanted to win. I think we gave 100 percent.” - Furkan Korkmaz, who plans to fly to Greece Saturday to compete for the Turkish junior national team, on joining the Sixers for summer league.

