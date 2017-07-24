Summer League Review | Korkmaz Gets First Taste of NBA

On the heels of Furkan Korkmaz’s visit to the 76ers in June, the odds seemed to grow increasingly stronger that the 19-year old Turkish swing man would - at some point sooner rather than later - formally sign with the franchise that chose him 26th overall in the NBA draft. Sure enough, that moment came July 4th in Salt Lake City, one day after the Sixers started play in the Utah Jazz Summer League.

All things considered, Korkmaz’s first foray into American professional basketball was more than respectable. Appearing in seven of the Sixers’ eight summer league outings, he averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals in 24.9 minutes per game, while shooting 43.7 percent overall, and 13 for 40 from outside the arc. His final two appearances in Las Vegas were particularly strong, as he totaled 41 points on 17 for 30 shooting.

As encouraging as it was to see Korkmaz put up solid statistics, the biggest benefit of his summer stint with the Sixers might have very well been of the immeasurable variety. The experience, no doubt, gave the prospect a substantial shot of confidence, and provided him with a better sense of what to expect this fall, when he rejoins the team for training camp.

So, we hereby present to you in video form one of our top storylines from the summer, Furkan Korkmaz.