Spotlight | A Strong Showing of #BrotherlyLove Support

In the build up to Super Bowl LII, the show of #BrotherlyLove support from the 76ers towards the Philadelphia Eagles has been strong, from a full-fledged midnight green makeover of the hoops club’s social media platforms…

...to the pep rally-type atmosphere created at The Center during this past Friday’s nationally televised game against the Miami Heat.

Just how much did the Sixers do to celebrate the Birds’ third-ever Super Bowl run?. Let’s count a few of the ways:

• A co-branded #BrotherlyLove midnight green t-shirt giveaway for the first 10,000 fans through the doors.

Reminder that we’re giving these out tomorrow to the first 10,000 fans to the game, courtesy of @RushOrderTees.#FlyEaglesFly x #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/dMRciBvys3 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 2, 2018

• A revamped pre-game hype video with Eagles season highlights spliced in throughout.

• Paper underdog masks placed on court side seats.

• Endless rounds of “E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES!” chants.

On top of all that, each member of the Sixers had a personalized Eagles jersey waiting for him at his locker stall at the team’s training complex upon arriving at the facility for Friday morning’s shootaround.

“It’s definitely cool to see, the whole city getting behind the Eagles,” Ben Simmons said. “It just shows what kind of fans we have here. I think everyone in this locker room is definitely supporting them.”

Last week, some of the guys weighed in with their Super Bowl picks. Not surprisingly, there was enthusiasm for the Eagles all around (especially from a certain Croatian forward).

Brett Brown was happy to see the Sixers’ organization tap into the energy surrounding the Birds’ success.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Brown. “It’s just great for the city, it’s amazing for the city. It’s just something that we like to share in the excitement that we all feel.”