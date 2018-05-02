Spotlight | For Opposing Coaches, a Match-Up of Mutual Respect

On one side, there’s a team that’s enjoyed a breakout year, taking the NBA by storm behind a franchise-record 24-win improvement, and dominant, historic regular season finish.

On the other, you can find a similarly resilient, resourceful group that’s been forced to overcome crippling injury after crippling injury. The challenge was met, and not by accident.

When it comes to conversations about the top coaching performances from the 2017-2018 campaign, the names Brett Brown and Brad Stevens factor prominently, as they should.

Brown, of course, finally had the firepower, and depth, at his disposal to integrate into a system he began implementing and subsequently has stuck by since day one on the job.

The resulting outcome has been the transformation of the 76ers into a top-five NBA team, a unit fueled by an effective blend of mostly positionless youthful and veteran talent. This year, the club proved to be among the most balanced in the league, thanks to a well-rounded, uptempo offense, and elite, disruptive defense.

The Sixers’ 52 wins marked the squad’s highest total since its run to the Finals in 2001, while its 16-game surge to close the 82-game schedule was something no other team had ever done before.

Regardless of whether or not you have a horse in the race, it would be hard not to admire the work Stevens has done.

Five minutes, 15 seconds was all it took for the season to rob Stevens and the Boston Celtics of All-Star Gordon Hayward, the highest-profile free agent available last summer.

Well, after losing its first two contests of the year (to a pair of eventual post-season teams, no less), the Celts delivered the ultimate defiant plot twist, erupting for a 16-game winning streak. That tear put Boston on a path to a 55-win finish, and the two-seed in the Eastern Conference.

And, oh, by the way, the C’s lost another marquee All-Star acquisition, Kyrie Irving, along the way, when he was shutdown a month ago. Countless of other key Celts have been out for considerable periods of time this season, too.

Now, here are Brown’s Sixers, and Stevens’ Celtics, squaring off in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the second game of which will be played Thursday at TD Garden.

While the series is certainly a testament to each organization’s impressive play over the last seven months, it’s also a reflection of how Brown and Stevens have steered their respective ships through, at times, murky waters, both this year, and in years past.

Between the two men, who coincidentally debuted as NBA head coaches in the same 2013-2014 season, there is clearly a deep, underlying respect, despite being lined up on opposite benches.

With his New England roots, and always being one to have his finger on the pulse of the basketball coaching fraternity, Brown had been keeping tabs on Stevens before he made the leap from the NCAA to the pros.

“I always followed him when he was at Butler, and respected him as being innovative,” Brown said Monday, before the Sixers’ Game 1 117-101 loss. He first interacted with Stevens during his stint as an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs.

“When he came to Boston and I went to Philadelphia, because of my own background growing up down I-95, you paid attention.. I’ve got a lot of time for Brad as a coach. You just pay attention.”

“I love Brett,” Stevens said during his own pre-game press conference Monday. “I think Brett is tremendous. He has an unbelievable energy. He has unbelievable positivity. I don’t know many people who could have maintained, not only the outlook that he maintained, but the way he approached his every day.”

Retracing the steps that Brown and Stevens took to reach their respective destinations, similarities and differences can be found. Both played college hoops, and probably could have done just fine in another line of work, with Brown initially going into telecommunications after completing his education, and Stevens pharmaceuticals.

The now 56-year old Brown, however, first started scratching his coaching itch a world away, in Australia. The 41-year old Stevens, on the other hand, broke into the field as an entry-level assistant at Butler.

Brown ultimately made enough connections in the game to land with Gregg Popovich in San Antonio at the turn of the century. Stevens made a swift ascent at Butler, and was promoted to head coach in 2007.

Six years later, Brown was fresh off his fifth trip to the NBA Finals, narrowly denied a fifth championship ring in an epic seven-game series versus the Miami Heat. By that point, Butler had been to back-to-back NCAA title games, in 2010 and 2011.

In their current gigs, Brown and Stevens cross paths frequently, at least four times a year in the regular season, and usually a couple times during the pre-season. They also see one another in the off-season, with the Sixers and Celtics having participated in summer leagues together in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas each of the past three years.

“We bump into each other in summer leagues, we go to the gym with our kids,” said Brown. “Last year in Vegas, he and I took our kids into a gym, and had some good workouts, and spoke a lot since then. I think he’s class, I think he’s a terrific coach.”

“Every interaction I’ve had with him, and as I watch his team, how hard it plays, he’s a heck of a basketball coach,” Stevens echoed in reciprocal fashion. “It’s exciting for him, it’s exciting for [the Sixers] that they’re where they are. He’s got a heck of a team. I can’t say enough good things about Brett.”

Compliments abound, even in the face of fierce competition.