Spotlight | A Masterful Team Effort in March

There were plenty promising flashes early, throughout October and November.

There was then the reassuring finish to an injury-plagued December, which served as a precursor to encouraging stretches of sustained success in January and February.

March, however, will go down as the month in which the 76ers turned it on, setting their gear shift to another level, all while emphatically locking up a playoff berth for the first time in six years.

Just how good were the Sixers in March, both collectively and individually? Allow us here to list some of the many ways, doing so via 31 different bullet points, one for each day of the club’s dominant month.

1. The Sixers went 13-3 in March for the best mark in the Eastern Conference. League wide, only the Houston Rockets had a better March than the Sixers, going 14-1. The last time the Sixers racked up 13 wins in a month was January of 2012, when they went 13-4.

2. The Sixers wrapped up March on a 9-game winning streak, which stretched to a 10th game behind Sunday’s 119-102 victory in Charlotte. The winning streak is the Sixers’ longest since November of 2000, when the team started its eventual run to the Finals with 10 consecutive triumphs. The double-digit winning streak is just the sixth for the Sixers in the last 35 years.

3. The Sixers’ plus-9.8 point differential in March ranked third in the NBA, and first among all Eastern Conference teams. During the nine-game winning streak, this figure jumped to 13.1 points, a league high.

4. On the advanced statistics front, the Sixers generated an 11.4 net rating in March, second-best overall in the NBA and tops in the East as well. The Sixers’ 111.3 March offensive rating ranked fifth in the league, while their stingy 99.9 defensive rating was second.

5. The Sixers punctuated March with seven consecutive double-digit victories. The streak, now at eight games in a row with Sunday’s 17-point triumph in Charlotte, is a franchise record.

6. If you follow the Sixers closely, you’re probably aware that “the pass is king” is one of Brett Brown’s most oft-used sayings. In March, the Sixers did their fifth-year head coach proud, manufacturing an NBA-best 30.1 assists per game. The Sixers also assisted on 66.3 percent of their made baskets, the highest rate in the Eastern Conference.

7. How consistently prolific has the Sixers’ passing been? They closed March with eight straight 30-assist games to tie the longest streak in team history. The Sixers then proceeded to set a new team record April 1st at Charlotte by dishing out 30-plus dimes for a ninth game in a row.

34 team assists, five players with 15+ points, the season sweep and one Easter win.

8. In addition to sharing the ball successfully in March, the Sixers also shot the ball extremely well from outside the arc. Their 197 3-pointers in the month ranked fourth in the NBA, while their 38.0 3-point percentage was tied for sixth-best.

9. A major development to emerge in March was the Sixers’ excellence in third quarters. Once a trouble spot, third quarters have now become a strength for Brett Brown’s squad. In March, no team in the NBA boasted a higher third-quarter point differential than the Sixers, which, on average, outscored the opposition by 7.0 points.

"I think we're trending in a correct way ... I think we made a step forward today."

10. During their nine-game winning streak to end March, the Sixers were that much better in third period, averaging 32.2 points, 16.0 rebounds, and 9.2 assists. All three of those marks were league highs.

11. The Sixers’ offensive balance was on-point in March, with six players averaging double-digits in scoring. Joel Embiid led the way with 19.8 points per game. Right behind him were JJ Redick (16.5 ppg), Dario Saric (15.9 ppg), Robert Covington (13.6 ppg), Ben Simmons (12.8 ppg), and Marco Belinelli (11.9 ppg).

12. For the better part of the 2017-2018 NBA season, the Sixers’ starting line-up has been the most efficient in the league, at least in terms of net rating. In March, the group reached new heights, as the quintet of Ben Simmons, JJ Redick, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and Joel Embiid combined for a whopping net rating of 31.6 (123.5 offrtg, 91.9 defrtg).

13. Speaking of net rating, each of the NBA’s top five individual marks from March belonged to a Sixer. In descending order, the chart went Robert Covington (21.6), Ben Simmons (19.6), Dario Saric (18.3), JJ Redick (18.0), and Joel Embiid (17.6).

14. Ben Simmons’ month of March was spectacular. Continuing to show improvement the deeper into his rookie season he gets, the 21-year old point man was close to averaging a triple-double for March, accounting for 12.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and an NBA-best 10.6 assists per game. It was the first time in his career he averaged a double-double in a month.

15. Diving a little bit deeper into Ben Simmons’ March, he cranked out five triple-doubles and 11 double-doubles, first and third-most in the Eastern Conference, respectively. His plus-11.9 rating for March topped the East.

16. In March, there were milestones abound for Ben Simmons. Amassing 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists March 31st in Atlanta, he closed the month with his 11th triple-double of the year, moving past Charles Barkley into second-place on the Sixers’ all-time triple-double chart. Also in March, Simmons eclipsed Allen Iverson’s team record for assists in a rookie season (Simmons is currently sitting on 613 assists for the season).

13 PTS / 11 AST / 12 REB Highlights from @BenSimmons25's 11th triple-double of the season.

17. Revisiting the Sixers’ strong perimeter shooting in March, several of the team’s players were among the month’s most potent marksmen. Robert Covington’s 45 3-pointers tied for second-most in the league. JJ Redick hit 43 triples, good for fourth-most. Dario Saric was 10th in the NBA with 39 threes in March.

18. The Sixers’ deep threats didn’t just shoot for high volume in March. They shot for accuracy, too. Among all players with at least 70 3-point attempts taken during the month, Dario Saric ranked fifth with a 45.9 3-point shooting percentage. JJ Redick finished right behind him, shooting at a 45.3 percent clip. Robert Covington nailed 45 of his 111 3-point heaves, good for 40.5 percent. Only three players took more 3-point attempts in March than Covington did.

19. Perhaps the Sixers’ greatest offensive x-factor, Robert Covington hit his stride in March’s final weeks. He closed the month by scoring in double-figures in 11 straight games, a season-high streak. Covington’s 22-point, 5 3-pointer effort March 6th in Charlotte seemed to get him back on track.

In the second quarter of tonight's game @ATLHawks, @sixers F @Holla_At_Rob33 hit his 662nd three-pointer in a Philadelphia uniform, moving past @KyleKorver into second place. The only 76ers player ever with more threes than Cov is @alleniverson (885).

20. A model of consistency, Dario Saric provided the Sixers with a steady wave of valuable contributions throughout March. He tallied five 20-point games, four double-doubles, and three 20-point, 10-rebound outings.

21. Dario Saric’s performance against the New York Knicks on March 28th represented one of his finest games of the season. Yes, he cranked out 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists, which no doubt helped the Sixers’ cause. Most memorable about the Croatian’s efforts that night, however, was yet another instance in which his indomitable competitive spirit made a difference.

The Homie with the hustle, Ben with the jam.

22. It’s probably a borderline criminal offense to have gone 21 items through this list without mentioning anything specific about Joel Embiid. Fall, winter, spring, he’s routinely the most impactful player in a game whenever he’s on the court, and March was no different. Statistically, Embiid’s 17.6 net rating was his best of any month this season.

23. For the third time this season, Joel Embiid strung together a streak of four consecutive 20-point, 10-rebound double-doubles, doing so from March 13th through March 19th. In the contest that culminated this stretch, a 108-94 win over Charlotte, Embiid powered his way to 25 points and a career-high 20 rebounds (in the Sixers’ previous game, Embiid set a career-high with 19 boards). The 24-year old’s 20-20 showing was the first by a Sixer in eight years (Samuel Dalembert 20 pts, 20 reb 1/11/2008 vs WAS).

24. March brought with it an end to Markelle Fultz’s 68-game absence, and since returning to action March 26th versus Denver, he’s given the Sixers a helpful lift. In three March appearances, the 2017 no. 1 pick accounted for 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in only 15.7 minutes per game.

"I get goosebumps telling you all that... I'm so proud of him." Coach talks about @MarkelleF returning to action tonight.

25. In his three games in March, Markelle Fultz sunk 10 shots. Of note, four of those baskets were jump shots. Fultz, of course, possesses blazing downhill speed, and he put that quality on full display for this signature highlight from the March 31st victory at Atlanta.

You want another angle and in slo-mo? Yeah, you want another angle and in slo-mo.

26. Upon being reintegrated into the rotation, Markelle Fultz has been used exclusively at back up point guard. His facilitating touch has been spot on, as he handed out 15 assists against zero turnovers in three March games.

27. On the very first day of March, a very important veteran linked back up with the Sixers. Since then, Ersan Ilyasova has once again proven to be a terrific addition. The power forward, who spent 53 productive games with the Sixers in 2016-2017, capped March with a 21-point, 16-rebound line against Atlanta. He was released from the Hawks in February, which opened the door for him to sign with the Sixers for a second stint.

28. As Sixers fans learned last year, there’s a rugged toughness to Ersan Ilyasova’s game. This characteristic frequently manifests itself in the form of his knack for taking charges. In 16 appearances in March, all with the Sixers, Ilyasova drew an NBA-high 11 charges.

29. After landing with the Sixers in late February, Marco Belinelli picked up his scoring the final two weeks of March. He ended the month with seven games double-figure scoring games in a row. During that stretch, the Italian went 16 for 38 (42.1 percent) from 3-point territory (he then kicked off April with a 22-point outburst at Charlotte).

Coach talks about @marcobelinelli's performance against Charlotte, as well as what his addition has brought to the team.

30. Looking back at March, perhaps it’s no surprise that the Sixers’ good fortune correlated with the front office bolstering the team’s bench. With Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova in the fold, the Sixers’ bench scoring experienced a 9.1 points per game month-to-month increase from February to March.

31. Lastly, the Sixers’ memorable month of March couldn’t have been possible without the team taking care of business in South Philadelphia. The Sixers won seven of their eight March outings at The Center. At 26-11 in the building this season, the club has amassed the third-best home record in the Eastern Conference.