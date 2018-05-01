Spotlight | Game 1 Yields Positive Performance, Progress from Embiid

Neither the big man himself nor the 76ers seemed to be viewing it as much of a consolation prize, given the big picture - a 117-101 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

But even in defeat, Joel Embiid’s quality play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals represented a promising development for the club to build upon.

In what was easily his most well-rounded masked showing of the Playoffs, the 24-year old center powered his way to 31 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and a steal Monday.

He joined fellow All-Stars LaMarcus Aldridge, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Victor Oladipo, and Russell Westbrook as the only players in the 2018 post-season to manufacture a 30-point, 10-rebound line.

Embiid also became only the fourth Sixer ever to reach minimums of 31 points and 13 rebounds in a playoff game, the other three being Wilt Chamberlain (9 times), Charles Barkley (4 times), and Moses Malone (twice).

In addition to having sported Sixers red, white, and blue at one point in their respective careers, the Chamberlain - Barkley - Malone trio has a few other important qualities in common, too. Each has had his jersey number retired by the franchise, and has been enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

So, yes, in the context of statistical production, Embiid indeed had himself a noteworthy evening, once again putting himself in prestigious company.

“I thought he was good,” Brett Brown said, following the Sixers’ second loss in their last 22 games.

Especially good was Embiid’s scoring.

And it wasn’t just that the transformative 7-footer produced points in high volume. It was how he scored that left the strongest impression.

Through his first three Playoffs appearances, all in the Miami series, Embiid was clearly working to get back into an offensive rhythm. He had, after all, missed 10 games and roughly three weeks worth of action due to the concussion and right orbital bone fracture sustained March 28th.

But in Monday’s second-round opener against Boston, Embiid was as sharp as he’s been since getting hurt. A smooth 3-pointer 51 seconds into regulation served as an early indicator that his jump shot was on point.

Even more encouraging was that as Monday’s tilt went on, Embiid enjoyed increasing success on the interior, whether he was matched up with burly, rugged Aussie Aron Baynes, versatile All-Star Al Horford, or both.

Afterwards, Brown praised Embiid for putting his mind to getting deep post positioning, and subsequently creating higher-percentage shots at the basket.

“I thought he was physical,” Brown said of Embiid. “I thought at times he received balls close to the rim and really sort of made an effort to get as close to the basket as he could and he scored. I thought that he had a good game given how limited basketball he’s been playing.”

In his first three games back, Embiid took fewer than 39 percent of his shots from distances inside five feet from the bucket, according to stats.nba.com. He was 8 for 14 on these attempts.

Monday, however, yielded a different, more balanced, and more efficient shot chart. Embiid was 12 for 21 overall, 7 for 9 from inside five feet, and 5 for 12 from distances outside of five feet.

Put another way, nearly 43 percent of his shots came from within five feet.

Even more telling was the eye test.

One look at Embiid’s clips, specifically those from his potent 11-point third quarter, offered plenty of evidence that he was back in sync.

After taking eight of his first nine first-half shots from outside the paint, Embiid started to flex his muscles on the interior. Six of his seven makes, and eight of his 10 attempts following intermission, were from less than five feet.

Last night didn't go way Joel Embiid, Sixers wanted it to, but an encouraging development to build on, big man had increasing success establishing himself inside. 1st half, 8 of 9 attempts (not counting buzzer heave) were outside paint.

2nd half, 8 of 10 attempts in paint. pic.twitter.com/lETsRG9Kyh — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) May 1, 2018

Plain for all to see Monday, Embiid was back in sync, his mind and body coordinated fluidly, working together to produce flashes of dominance that became so familiar over the course of the Cameroonian’s impressive second campaign.

“I mean, I feel like I got everything I that I wanted and I took advantage of that,” said Embiid, who later added he wasn’t thrilled with his defense, the part of his game he considers his calling card.

“I took advantage of them letting me playing one-on-one. But the story of the night is that we lost, so we can’t really look at my performance and say I did good. We just have to turn our eyes on to the next one.”

A healthful perspective in defeat from a key contributor who appears more and more to be rounding into form.