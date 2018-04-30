Spotlight | Ready for Second Round, Sixers Want More

Whatever became of that 76ers team that, just seven months ago, seemed to be setting the bar at lofty heights by announcing, on day one of training camp, that the Playoffs was its end goal?

Over the course of a season that has been described by coaches and players as one of ever-changing objectives, the Sixers have most certainly, and rightfully, molted their modest skin.

As they prepare to hit TD Garden’s parquet-patterned hardwood Monday for the opener of an Eastern Conference Semifinals confrontation with the Boston Celtics, the Sixers have solidified their status as a viable contender for a spot in the Finals.

Twenty wins in 21 games will trigger and accelerate that type of perception change.

Such a dramatic tear can also bring with it an extra shot of confidence, and for the Sixers, it would be hard to blame them for not being encouraged by the substantial progress they’ve shown since the beginning of March.

All said and done, they finished the regular season with the fifth-best overall record in the entire NBA, and did so behind a league record-setting 16-game season-ending streak, which they stretched to a 17th game by winning their first playoff game.

If those facts alone don’t convey just how dangerous the Sixers have become at this all-important time of year, we can submit more evidence. This young, relatively green group then proceeded to back up its late-season dominance by dispatching the scrappy, stubborn Miami Heat, 4-1, in the East Quarterfinals.

Taking the full picture into account, the Sixers’ achievements to-date would (and should) constitute a breakthrough, promising season. Look at where they are, compared to where they were.

Internally, however, there have been no signs of contentment. Each day of the Sixers’ soon-to-be-finished five-day hiatus passed with added agony, the club growing increasingly antsy to return the action, and pick up where it left off.

After getting their initial taste of post-season success, and the excitement that accompanied it, the Sixers hope they can hang around a while.

“We have more to do,” were among the first words out of Brett Brown’s mouth last Thursday, when he and the Sixers regrouped for their first practice in preparation for the second round.

“You wake up, and you want more.”

To amplify his “we have more to do” theme, Brown has made sure his players have been reminded of the message on a regular basis. The slogan has been sprinkled throughout various parts of the Sixers’ training complex in Camden.

Important to Brown, though, is that hunger be tempered by humility.

“I’ve never felt, ‘Here we are,’ even when we won so many games in a row,” said Brown, who believes that coaching in the NBA requires living with a healthful amount of “appropriate fear.”

“Because of that, you never felt, ‘Wow, are we good.’ I’ve never felt that. It’s not any knock on my team, [or] our team. I like...keeping us honest and fighting for things. That mindset and that attitude is genuine for me, and I hope my players feel it, too. It certainly doesn’t diminish confidence. It’s coached or delivered that way. I hope we walk a line of both things.”

In pursuing that aim, having an electric, yet even-keeled talent would figure to help. For the Sixers, there’s Ben Simmons.

At just 21 years old, Simmons has been as much of a tone-setter for the Sixers as anyone, especially as of late. The Rookie of the Year candidate, who burst out of the gates by averaging 18.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 9.0 assist, and 2.4 steals in the first round of the Playoffs, said it wasn’t until after the Sixers ousted Miami that he became convinced of the club’s full capabilities.

“I think we have a great team, great coaching staff, and we have guys who want to get it done, and keep getting better,” Simmons said over the weekend. “We’re not satisfied with where we’re at right now.”

To get through the next milepost on their post-season path, the Sixers will need to navigate through what they anticipate being another physically demanding, defensive-oriented series. The stakes, of course, are that much higher now, the opponent that much more familiar.

Even with all the hits Boston has endured this season due to injuries, Brown knows this: the Celtics organization, based on past pedigree and present resilience, commands respect. Having to start the series on the road only ramps up the challenge.

“It’s a long series,” Brown said Sunday, before the Sixers flew north to Boston. “It gets harder and harder, as it should. I feel like if we can stay balanced, stay together, and not over react to stuff, I think we’ll be in good shape.”