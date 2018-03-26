Spotlight | Carrying Steady Message, Brown Leads Return to Playoffs

Just for the heck of it, after the 76ers formally secured their first playoff berth in six years, I decided to go back and rewatch Brett Brown’s introductory press conference.

I wanted to see how Brown spoke about the Sixers then, as he sat on the cusp of such a massive undertaking, and the extent to which his original vision has carried through to the present day, his group now headed to the post-season.

Without question, the biggest takeaway was the quality of sameness, of tone, and in words, phrases, and themes. The things Brown said then, he continues to say now, as if context were irrelevant, and only purpose and conviction mattered.

Brown’s first day on the job was August 14th, 2013. That afternoon, seated at a dais set up in the concourse of The Center, Brown fielded rounds of questions from the media.

Over the course of the session, the then-52 year old reeled off sayings you’ve probably gotten accustomed to by now, if you listen to Brown’s briefings on a regular basis.

Take this excerpt, for example, from the opening remarks he made during his debut Q-and-A:

“I am acutely aware of the proud history of this city, and the competitiveness of the city, and how the city respects and demands the same type of people that I do as a coach."

For those well-versed in Brown’s messaging, how familiar is that particular refrain?

It’s a point he brings up almost always when discussing the approach he and the Sixers have taken to shaping the personality of the team during his watch.

On that summer day in 2013, so it would go for roughly 45 minutes, Brown waxing about his background, his influences, his philosophies, his hopes, all in a style that teased the blueprint he would proceed to follow.

“The first thing I did is we went to the strength and conditioning coach, and put a huge premium our health and our fitness. We need to establish that part of the program.”

That statement from Brown’s first press conference underscored one of the primary points of emphasis of his coaching tenure. Heading into each off-season, he has demanded his players retain an elite fitness base for the following year. It’s about as non-negotiable of a condition that Brown has.

“We need a mentality that is going to be heavily, heavily focused on development. Pre-practice work, video work, [meetings] in my office, all contribute to how you develop somebody.”

Those were tactics Brown employed in San Antonio while running the Spurs’ player development system. He subsequently brought them with him to the Sixers (see Brown’s off-court work with the likes of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, and others).

“If you build it, they will come.”

Brown said this about the need for a state-of-the-art training complex, which the Sixers would eventually open in 2016. Brown was a driving force in the planning.

During his Day One presser, Brown rattled off plenty of lines that are now staples of his: playing with pace and defense; the importance of not skipping steps; being influenced by the handful of the Hall of Fame coaches he’s either played or worked for throughout his basketball life.

He even told the story of growing up in South Portland, Maine, and going with his dad to games at Boston Garden, where he snapped pictures of that era’s biggest NBA stars on his Polaroid camera. It’s a tale he’s repeated- almost to a T - just about every time the Sixers stop in Boston.

Brown’s introductory press conference offered a preview for what would become some of his most identifiable quotes, which, in retrospect, makes perfect sense.

Through all the dramatic change the Sixers have undergone since Brown’s hiring - in priorities, personnel, and, recently, fortunes - he has been the constant, an unwavering presence. His fingerprints are all over the place, from the team’s style of play, to its infrastructure and ecosystem.

“Can you imagine if we get this thing right? Really, if we can get this right? With the culture and the history that this city has, and the pride and toughness this city has, that is very alluring. It’s tempting.”

That’s how Brown, a four-time champion assistant with San Antonio, explained in August of 2013 his decision to join the Sixers. The foresight, patience, and Brown’s efforts have been rewarded.

This spring, the Sixers will participate in the playoffs. They’ve clinched a winning record in an 82-game season for the first time in 15 years.

In other words, the team, with Brown leading the way, has so far gotten this thing right. While he and the Sixers of course want more, there’s no more need to imagine.