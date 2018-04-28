Spotlight | Bunkering Down, Brown Relishes Preparation

The early mornings.

The hours spent studying and strategizing.

The discussions and debates.

And yes, the “coaching slippers.”

These are Brett Brown’s “coaching slippers,” reserved for deep dive days like today, when he and staff start early, and pore over gameplan stuff - tapes, analytics, situations, match-ups. “It’s something I truly enjoy. I’m proud of the way we’ve designed our staff.”#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/7mkufeuxhC — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) April 27, 2018

For a basketball lifer who relishes the chance to roll up his sleeves, slip on some comfy footwear, and dig into the game’s nitty gritty nuances , Friday was Brett Brown’s kind of day.

It was also another day spent in the Playoffs queue for the 76ers, which, at long last, will learn Saturday night which team they’ll be facing - the two-seed Boston Celtics or seven-seed Milwaukee Bucks - in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

With the Sixers coming off a relentlessly scrappy series against the Miami Heat, and expecting another one in the next round, Brown decided to keep his players off their feet Friday, in order for them to get treatment, and recharge.

For Brown, his dozen assistants, and other support staffers, though, hard, intensive, and exhaustive work was being done. The heavy lifting was of the mental variety, as the Sixers coaches have been tasked in recent days with simultaneously preparing for two opponents.

That’s because Boston and Milwaukee have played on, now to a seventh game, which is set for Saturday evening at TD Garden.

In many ways, these get everyone in the same room, dim the lights, turn on the tape, and let’s start hashing out ideas marathon scouting sessions strike at the core of Brown’s passion for his profession. He loves being in the bunker.

Brown and his staff, designed like a football coaching staff, with each coach responsible for a specialized area, essentially turn over every possible stone - offense, defense, and special teams, and assesses the meaning those three areas assume in the context of their opponent, in this case, either Boston or Milwaukee.

Not only do the Sixers coaches watch plenty of film, they go over numbers, crunched by the team’s analytics crew, looking for evidence that either supports or refutes an observation or hunch.

Brown feels that the holistic, compartmentalized nature of these meetings streamlines his ability to efficiently and effectively manage the Sixers.

“It’s one of the most enjoyable things for me, to come in today, and it’s early, and it’s quiet, and you start laying out your stuff to work,” Brown said.

If you happened to be a fly on the wall at 76ers training complex Friday, you might have heard Brown and his coaches kick around anyone of the following topics:

• How teams will guard the likes of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons?

• Which personnel match-ups will be most significant?

• What would be the best approach for the Sixers to take when it comes to defending some of the top talent on the Boston and Milwaukee rosters?

The end goal of all this internal hypothetical question-asking and contingency-creating is, always, the gameplan.

Formulating the right one, Brown believes, is vital to advancing a team along the post-season path.

“I learned, sometimes in hard ways, you really need to get a gameplan’s foundation correct,” said Brown. “You don’t want to be second-guessing or pivoting out of massive type changes [once a series gets underway].

“You can’t be too off point with the gameplan, or you end up, I think, chasing, and it ends up confusing for players, let alone young players. That’s the mission, that’s what goes on, and has been going on since we beat the Miami Heat.”

Accounting for all the details - big and small - that are necessary to ready a club for battle in a best-of-seven series is no simple, straightforward pursuit, especially when it’s still not entirely clear who the opponent will be.

Nonetheless, Brown clearly savors the challenge.

“It’s something I truly enjoy, and I think the work that all my staff put in is one I very much appreciate, need, and respect."