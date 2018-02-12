Spotlight | After Dominating Key Stretch, Embiid Again Eastern Conf. Player of Week

Joel Embiid was a dominant force in the 76ers’ perfect week, and was recognized for his difference-making contributions accordingly.

Monday afternoon, the NBA announced the first-time All-Star as its latest Eastern Conference Player of the Week award recipient for games played between February 5th and February 11th. During that stretch, Embiid averaged 26.7 points per game, ninth-most overall in the league, and pulled down 15.0 rebounds per game, fourth-best among all players. He posted 2.3 blocks per game, too.

Most noteworthy of Embiid’s efforts was that, at a crucial juncture of the Sixers’ schedule, he helped get his club back on track in the face of both stiff competition, and demanding circumstances.

After cranking out 27 points and 13 rebounds in the Sixers’ February 6th win over Washington, Embiid went for 24 and 16, respectively, in a February 9th head-to-head clash with fellow All-Star starting center Anthony Davis.

The next night, in completing just the second back-to-back set of his 74-game career, Embiid logged heavy minutes - 34 of them - while outdoing LA Clippers five-man DeAndre Jordan with a powerful 29-point, 16-rebound performance.

The Cameroonian has now reached the 20-point, 10-rebound mark in four consecutive contests. His streak of eight straight double-doubles is the longest for a Sixer in 13 years.

With his fourth straight 20-point, 10-rebound game tonight, Joel Embiid ties longest streak of this kind of his career (from Nov.); also longest for Sixers since Clarence Weatherspoon had 5-game 20-10 streak in '94.

In guiding the Sixers to an unblemished 3-0 record, Embiid assumed a central role in keeping the club right in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. As of Monday, the Sixers were positioned eighth in the standings, 2.0 games in front of Detroit, and only 0.5 game behind Miami for seventh.

Monday’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor was Embiid’s second of the season (also Jan. 22), and his third since debuting a year ago.