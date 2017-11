PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 14, 2017 – The Philadelphia 76ers have waived guard Andrew Andrews, forward Marc Loving and forward James Webb III, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo announced today.

With the move, the Sixers roster stands at 17 players, including two Two-Way players (James Michael McAdoo and Jacob Pullen) who will spend time with Philadelphia and its G League affiliate, the Delaware 87ers.