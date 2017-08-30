Sixers Sign McAdoo, Blackmon Jr.

SIXERS SIGN JAMES MICHAEL MCADOO TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

TEAM ALSO AGREES TO TERMS ON NBA CONTRACT WITH JAMES BLACKMON JR.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 29, 2017 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo announced today that the team has signed forward James Michael McAdoo to a two-way contract and also agreed to terms with guard James Blackmon Jr.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man NBA regular-season roster. A two-way player for the Sixers will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Delaware 87ers – but can spend up to 45 days with the Sixers, not including any time spent with the Sixers prior to the start of Sevens' training camp or following the conclusion of the Sevens' regular season. McAdoo is the first player that the Sixers have signed to a two-way contract.

A three-year pro, McAdoo originally signed with Golden State on September 2, 2014 following three seasons at the University of North Carolina. In 108 NBA games (three starts), he has averaged three points and two rebounds per game. A member of two championship-winning teams with the Warriors, McAdoo has seen action in 26 career playoff games. The 6-foot-9 forward has seen success in the G League as well, being named a 2015 All-Star, selected to the All-Rookie First Team and the All-NBA D-League Second Team as part of the league champion Santa Cruz Warriors.

McAdoo is a relative of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo, who spent the final year of his 14-year career with the Sixers.

Blackmon Jr. played for the Sixers’ Summer League teams in the Utah Jazz Summer League and MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. He appeared in five games (one start) across the two leagues and posted an average of eight points in 16 minutes per game.

A 6-foot-4 guard, Blackmon Jr. played three seasons at Indiana University from 2015-17 and averaged 16 points, five rebounds and two assists per game over 76 contests (75 starts). A 2014 McDonald’s All American, Blackmon Jr. was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team in his first season with the Hoosiers.