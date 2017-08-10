SIXERS TO PLAY REGULAR SEASON GAME IN LONDON

GAME BETWEEN 76ERS AND CELTICS WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE O2 ARENA THURSDAY, JAN. 11, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 10, 2017 – The Philadelphia 76ers will play in the NBA London Game 2018 on Thursday, January 11 against the Boston Celtics at The O2 Arena, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) announced today.

The game will mark the league’s eighth regular-season contest in London and the Sixers’ second game in the U.K. following a 2013 preseason tilt in Manchester against Oklahoma City.

The Sixers and Celtics will square off twice in the preseason; once in Philadelphia (October 6) and once in Boston (October 9). The Atlantic Division rivals will then meet four times in the regular season, including the NBA London Game 2018.

Tickets for the game will go on sale in October 2017. Fans can register their interest for tickets to the NBA London Game 2018 and gain access to personalized content, presale information and more by visiting NBA.com/London.

The game will be televised locally on CSN Philadelphia, the team’s television partner and can be heard on the team’s radio partner, 97.5 The Fanatic.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS QUOTES:

Sixers Managing General Partner Josh Harris, who also owns Crystal Palace F.C. of the EPL:

“The sport of basketball continues to show remarkable growth internationally and we’re excited to travel to London to play in front of the great fans there on Jan. 11. This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our dynamic team filled with exciting international players to a fan base that has a clear passion for world-class sporting events. It’s especially exciting to have the Sixers face off against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, to be followed by Crystal Palace’s Saturday match-up against Burney nearby in South London.”

Sixers Co-Managing General Partner David Blitzer, who also co-owns Crystal Palace F.C. of the EPL:

“London is an incredible sports city, which I know well having lived there for 10 years. It’s really exciting and encouraging to see the NBA continue to skyrocket in popularity internationally. This game in London provides fans a unique, special opportunity to see some of the most talented and elite athletes in the world compete at an iconic international venue like The O2 Arena.”

Philadelphia 76ers Chief Executive Officer Scott O’Neil:

“The NBA is the world’s most global sports property, and the Philadelphia 76ers have always had a dynamic, international fanbase thanks to our remarkable on-court legacy. Fans across the world have grown to love the game as basketball cheering for Wilt, ‘Doctor J’, ‘Sir Charles’ and, certainly, Allen Iverson. We look forward to introducing the world to the 76ers next generation of transformational stars. This game is an incredible opportunity as well to reconnect with another iconic international brand in our ownership’s portfolio - Crystal Palace, the Premier League team with a storied 115-year franchise history and an innovative team of front office executives we are proud to call family. Coincidentally, London is also home to Michael “ODEE” O’Dell, President and Founder of our organization’s renowned esports franchise, Team Dignitas; another international sports property with a passionate fan base that enjoys engagement unparalleled in professional sports today. With the support of our international fans and our family of dynamic sports and entertainment brands awaiting our arrival, we anticipate a very welcoming experience.”

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo:

“As the game of basketball continues its incredible growth internationally, we look forward to the opportunity of playing in the NBA Global Games series in England this coming January. The NBA has done an exceptional job of attracting and cultivating fans from across the world, and we’re thrilled to bring the Philadelphia 76ers to London, a special city with rich culture and tradition.”

Sixers Head Coach Brett Brown:

“Participating in NBA London Game 2018 is a great opportunity for our players to compete in front of an international audience at the historic O2 Arena. I have fond memories of coaching the Australian national team in London during the 2012 Olympics. The basketball fans there are very passionate and I am looking forward to playing the Celtics there in January.”