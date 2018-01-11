Sixers in London | Day 2 Recap

LONDON - The second day of the 76ers’ trip across the pond for the NBA London Game 2018 was highlighted by a little bit of sightseeing, an intensified focus on the task at hand, and an assortment of memorable evening activities.

The first order of business Wednesday was official team photo-taking, with one of London’s most iconic landmarks serving as the backdrop. While conditions were mostly gray and dark upon the Sixers’ arrival Tuesday, there was a good amount of sunshine and blue skies Wednesday.

Mother Nature was particularly cooperative around lunch time, when the squad assembled for pictures at a plaza along the Thames River, with the famed Tower Bridge fully visible in the background.

Got shooters on deck in London @JJRedick pic.twitter.com/qQO7yLFlpu — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) January 10, 2018

Once all the necessary snaps - formal and loose - were taken, it was off across town to the City Sport training complex for another practice session, the second of the Sixers’ stay in London. The team worked out at the same facility Tuesday, and again, Brett Brown and a handful of his players fulfilled media obligations for a half hour before getting down to business.

The slogan Brett Brown thinks fits the team these days? “Trust the progress.” pic.twitter.com/7eU1YinmaG — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) January 10, 2018

Towards the end of a spirited practice session, the Sixers welcomed in a couple special guests to observe training. With Eric Dier and Jan Vertonghen of the Tottenham Hotspurs dropping by, Wednesday marked the second time in as many days that the Sixers had the chance to interact with professional footballers from the English Premier League (a few players from Crystal Palace sat in on Tuesday’s practice).

After the Sixers got back team headquarters and freshened up, players, coaches, and other members of the basketball operations staff were whisked over to Kensington Palace, home to British royals for more than four centuries, and where current Princes William and Harry were raised (and both still keep up residences there). The timeless site hosted a gala for the organization, and its fans and partners who made the trek overseas this week.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum also made appearances at the event.

Before putting a bow on Wednesday, Justin Anderson, Joel Embiid, and Markelle Fultz managed to make it over to South-West London in time to soak in a special sporting experience. At the famed Stamford Bridge, the trio watched Chelsea play Arsenal to a nil-nil draw.

Joel Embiid, Justin Anderson & Markelle Fultz enjoy the @ChelseaFC / @Arsenal match and the field at Stamford Bridge. #NBALondon pic.twitter.com/AgY0UNgOHm — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2018

Two days down, one big one to go, with Thursday representing the day the Sixers compete in their first-ever regular season game in Europe.