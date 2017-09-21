Sixers to Hold Blue x White Scrimmage at Palestra

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia 76ers announced today it will hold its Blue x White Scrimmage on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 1 - 3:30 p.m. at The Palestra. The event is the fans’ first chance to see the 2017-18 76ers team.

“The Blue x White Scrimmage presents an opportunity for us to connect with our fans in a unique and personal manner,” Coach Brett Brown said. “I’m looking forward to introducing this year’s team at the iconic Palestra on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus. The building strongly represents the toughness and perseverance of the city of Philadelphia and of the 76ers organization.”

Tickets to the Blue x White Scrimmage, presented by Independence Blue Cross, will be free to the general public starting Tuesday, Sept. 26 via 76ers social media platforms. For early access to tickets, fans may sign up for Club 76, the Philadelphia 76ers Official Membership and Season Ticket Waiting List.

“Our city and fans have a deep connection to the game of basketball at all levels,” said Philadelphia 76ers Senior Vice President of Business Development and Marketing Katie O'Reilly. “By hosting the Blue x White Scrimmage at an iconic venue like The Palestra, we are celebrating the storied tradition of Philadelphia basketball while harnessing the incredible energy, excitement and anticipation from 76ers fans as we prepare to tip off our season. We're looking forward to seeing our players take the floor on Oct. 1 for what should be a special atmosphere at The Palestra.”

The Blue x White Scrimmage will tip off Blue Month, presented by Independence Blue Cross.