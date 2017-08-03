Sixers Announce 2017 Pre-Season Schedule

SIXERS ANNOUNCE 2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 3, 2017 – The Philadelphia 76ers today announced the team’s preseason schedule in advance of the 2017-18 NBA season. The Sixers will tip-off the preseason on Wednesday, October 4 with a tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. at The Center.

The Sixers will then host the Boston Celtics two days later on Friday, October 6, in the final scheduled preseason game in Philadelphia.

Three days later, the team will travel to Boston to take on the Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, October 9 before traveling to Long Island to face off with the Brooklyn Nets at the newly-renovated NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, October 11.

The Sixers’ final preseason game will be played on Friday, October 13 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Philadelphia is the designated home team in this neutral site game.

All Sixers preseason games can be heard on 97.5 The Fanatic, the team’s radio partner, while The Comcast Network will televise the October 4 contest. CSN Philadelphia, the team’s television partner, will broadcast the October 6 and October 9 games.