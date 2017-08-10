Seltzer's Notebook | Saric Leads Croatia in Friendlies, Bayless to Visit Israel

Saric Stands Out in International Friendlies

Maybe it was a matter of rest, or, perhaps, bolstered confidence on the heels of a debut campaign that nearly netted the NBA’s top rookie honor.

Whatever the factors were, Dario Saric, playing competitively for the first time since April, delivered a dominant performance for the Croatian national team this week during a short two-game exhibition stint.

In a pair of international friendlies that served as tune-ups for next month’s EuroBasket tournament, the 23-year old forward posted an impressive aggregate line highlighted by totals of 44 points, 19 rebounds, and six assists. Between the tilts, both of which were held in the French city of Orleans, Saric combined to shoot 15 for 25 from the field, while nailing 5 of 7 3-point attempts.

Against 14-year NBA veteran Boris Diaw and France Tuesday, Saric delivered a decisive, tiebreaking lay-up with 90 seconds to go to give Croatia the lead for good in a 92-87 triumph. He also snagged key rebounds down the stretch, en route to finishing with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Dario Saric took over late vs Lithuania. Saric on Jonas Valanciunas: "HE CAN'T GUARD ME!!" pic.twitter.com/edQqhbjeu0 — CroSports (@CroSports_) August 10, 2017

Then, Wednesday versus Lithuania, Saric paced all players by racking up 28 points. His nine boards were a team-high, too, and once again, the 2014 lottery pick came up big in crunch time, scoring back-to-back baskets in the final two minutes to expand Croatia’s margin from one point to six. With Saric’s help, the Croatians escaped with an 82-80 victory.

According to a report, Saric and his countrymen will regroup later next week to resume training for EuroBasket, in which nations across Europe spend two weeks battling for the right to claim the Nikolai Semashko Trophy (named in honor of a former FIBA executive). Croatia will open play September 1st in the Romanian town Cluj-Napoca against Hungary.

Placing third in the 2017 Rookie the Year race, Saric averaged 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, in addition to manufacturing 10 double-doubles. The only game he missed was the Sixers’ final one of the season.

Bayless Heading Overseas

Earlier this month, the Sixers were well-represented on the NBA’s 15th annual Basketball without Borders Africa trip, with Joel Embiid, assistant coach Lloyd Pierce, and player development consultant Elton Brand all part of the league’s delegation.

From August 13th through 16th, the organization will again have a strong presence overseas, this time at the NBA’s first-ever Basketball without Borders camp in Israel. Veteran guard Jerryd Bayless has volunteered to be one of the player instructors at the event, which will pass through Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Netanya.

The league also announced that Sixers’ long-time, respected international scout Marin Sedlacek will be one of two camp directors. Vice President of Player Personnel Marc Eversley has been listed as a participant as well.