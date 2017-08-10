Schedule Release '17 | Opener to Put Sixers on ESPN, Fultz Close to Home

While the 76ers will find themselves on the road to start the 2017-2018 regular season, one of the key pieces to their future won’t be too far from home.

Thursday, as part of a series of schedule announcements, the NBA set its Tip-Off Week slate, and the Sixers are once again part of it. They’ll begin their 69th campaign at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 18th in the nation’s capital against the Washington Wizards. Like last year, the Sixers’ opener will be carried on ESPN.

Representing a neat, timely twist, the contest will situate Markelle Fultz a relative stone throw’s away from his hometown for the first game of his professional career. The 19-year old, who became the fourth No. 1 draft pick in Sixers history this June, grew up and went to high school in Prince George’s County, Maryland, which borders Washington, D.C. His hometown of Upper Marlboro is located 20 miles southeast of Capital One Arena, where the Wizards play.

Washington will take the floor opening night coming off both a bounce-back and breakthrough season. With All-Star point guard John Wall averaging career highs of 23.1 points, 10.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, the Wizards, under first-year head coach Scott Brooks, posted their highest win total (49) in more than four decades, and took the Boston Celtics down to the wire in a dramatic seven-game Eastern Conference Semi-Final series.

This summer, Washington inked Wall to a ‘supermax’ contract extension, and retained the rights to restricted free agent Otto Porter. The Wiz signed veteran guards Tim Frazier and Jodie Meeks, too.

For the Sixers, this year’s October 18th start date will be their earliest since 1980, when the team’s debut came on October 10th versus the Milwaukee Bucks at the Spectrum.

Among the scheduling dribs and drabs the league revealed Thursday, it was also confirmed that the Sixers are taking part in this year’s NBA London Game, plus a Christmas Day matinee at Madison Square Garden.

The Sixers’ complete docket for 2017-2018 is due out next week.